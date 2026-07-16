Alienware 15: 7 Reasons It's A Serious Gaming Laptop

The Alienware 15 is built for gamers and is equipped with AMD Ryzen processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, a fast 165 Hz display and Alienware's advanced Cryo-tech cooling system.

The laptop is designed to deliver smooth gameplay while handling demanding workloads with ease. Entry configuration is priced at ₹115,990

Here's a closer look at its standout features.

Alienware 15 gives its users a 165Hz display, RTX graphics and cryo-tech cooling

All photographs: Kind courtesy Dell

1. Display: 15.3-inch WUXGA Screen

The Alienware 15 sports a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The panel supports a 165 Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals, reaches 300 nits of brightness, and is compatible with AMD FreeSync.

2. Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 220

It is available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 5 220 or AMD Ryzen 7 260 processors.

For graphics, buyers can configure the laptop with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 or GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, featuring up to 6 GB of GDDR6 dedicated graphics memory.

3. Thermal Management: Cryo-tech Cooling Technology

The device incorporates Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology to help maintain stable performance during intensive gaming sessions.

4. Battery: 54 Wh/70 Wh

Depending on the chosen configuration, the Alienware 15 is equipped with either a 54 Wh or 70 Wh battery. Both options support ExpressCharge and ExpressCharge Boost.

5. Design: 2.25 kg

According to Dell, it has been tested to resist accidental spills of up to 60 ml and survive drops from heights of up to 18 inches across multiple edges and corners.

The laptop measures 349.5 × 250.3 × 20.7–22.95 mm and weighs up to 2.25 kg.

6. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

The device includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connections.

Its selection of ports includes HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4a and up to 100 W Power Delivery, an additional USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5 mm audio combo jack for headsets.

7. Gaming Features: Stealth Mode

The Alienware 15 includes a Stealth Mode that lets users switch from Performance mode to Quiet mode with a single command.