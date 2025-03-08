Alia, Priyanka And The Colours Of Women's Day

Happy International Women's Day!

Every year, the world takes a pause on March 8 to celebrate women, their achievements and their role in society's progress.

The special day's signature colours carry profound symbolism.

The rich purple represents dignity and justice while green signifies hope for the future. White, which completes this meaningful trio, symbolises the purity of purpose in the women's rights movement.

Celebrate this day with important ladies in your life, all dressed up in these powerful hues.

IMAGE: Even when she takes time off, Priyanka Chopra maintains her signature style. Here she is, holidaying with her daughter, Malti Marie, in this gorgeous purple satin sweatshirt and trackpants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: There is nothing that compares to the beauty of an Indian woman wrapped in stunning silk sari with gajra and traditional jewellery. Take cues from Seerat Kapoor's soothing lilac number to give your desi wardrobe a modern upgrade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Seerat Kapoor /Instagram

IMAGE: A nice tee with a powerful slogan like Alia Bhatt is a cool reminder of one's self-worth, perfect for celebrating a day like this. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut teams her pastel floral sari with stacked necklaces and a crystal pendant for an easy-breezy look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri aces the concept of power dressing in a decadent forest green gown with an OTT dramatic sleeve.

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor is known for her impactful boss-babe outfits which are so on point for the Women's Day. This outspoken actress is known to wear her attitude on her sleeves quite literally, just like the ruffled deets on this pantsuit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's purple activewear is for ladies who are prepping to dedicate Women's Day to their fitness goals in a fashion-forward way. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon /Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parvathy Thiruvothu/Instagram IMAGE: How about adding some bold elements to your regular workwear with Parvathy Thiruvothu's maximalist stacked bangles and black blazer layered over a white top?

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES