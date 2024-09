Last updated on: September 25, 2024 13:02 IST

Two beautiful Indian women walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week for L’Oreal Paris.

Alia Bhatt aced her debut in a metal-cast silver breastplate and black sharara pants.

Photographs: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a gently striped red balloon gown with cape sleeves.

