Banarasi silk has long been synonymous with wedding wardrobes, heirloom saris and traditional festive dressing. But who says this centuries-old weave has to stay confined to the classics? With designers and celebrities giving it a contemporary makeover, Banarasi is finding its way into cropped jackets, mini skirts, statement lehengas and even sculptural sari-gowns.

The beauty of the textile lies in its rich brocade patterns, intricate motifs and metallic zari work. And the best part? You don't necessarily need to wear it head to toe in a traditional silhouette to make an impact.

Khushi Kapoor





The cropped jacket comes with a sharp collar and a statement bow at the neckline while the matching high-waisted mini skirt gives the traditional brocade a fun spin.

Basically, your favourite festive textile just got a mini makeover!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Who said Banarasi had to be floor-length? Khushi Kapoor makes a case for taking the heritage weave straight into your party wardrobe with this golden co-ord set.The cropped jacket comes with a sharp collar and a statement bow at the neckline while the matching high-waisted mini skirt gives the traditional brocade a fun spin.Basically, your favourite festive textile just got a mini makeover!

Navya Naveli Nanda

IMAGE: If you love a traditional lehenga but want to give it a little personality, Navya Naveli Nanda has the answer.

She pairs a shimmering gold tissue silk ghagra by Mayyur Girotra with a striking vintage Banarasi brocade blouse in deep shades of blue, magenta and green.

A matching dupatta and a regal choker make this is a lesson in letting one statement Banarasi piece do all the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayyur Girotra/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor proves that you don't need a sari to channel Banarasi grandeur.

Her all-gold ensemble features a tailored longline jacket paired with a matching flared floor-length skirt.

Both pieces are woven with an embossed floral brocade pattern, giving the monochrome outfit plenty of texture without relying on contrasting colours.

She doubles down on the gold with a layered statement necklace and a matching vintage brocade potli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: An anarkali is already a festive favourite but Shanaya Kapoor's golden-beige creation by Mayyur Girotra x Swadesh takes it into heirloom territory.

The sheer tissue silk kurta is layered over a richly patterned Banarasi brocade lower half, with dark-thread embroidery outlining the neckline, cuffs and panels.

The contrast against the metallic fabric makes the intricate craftsmanship stand out beautifully.

If you're not ready to give up your traditional festive silhouettes, this is how you make them feel fresh again.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Alia Bhatt



Her champagne-gold Banarasi brocade ensemble features a sharply tailored, floor-length A-line kurta with a high V-neckline, decorative front buttons and a thigh-high slit.

She pairs it with a dark contrast blue choker and keeps the rest of the styling minimal.

Bookmark this one for when you want ethnic wear that doesn't look like everyone else's festive outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram IMAGE: Alia Bhatt shows us that sometimes all a traditional textile needs is a clever cut.Her champagne-gold Banarasi brocade ensemble features a sharply tailored, floor-length A-line kurta with a high V-neckline, decorative front buttons and a thigh-high slit.She pairs it with a dark contrast blue choker and keeps the rest of the styling minimal.Bookmark this one for when you want ethnic wear that doesn't look like everyone else's festive outfit.

Aneet Padda

IMAGE: And now for the fashion girls who like their traditional textiles with a side of experimentation!

Aneet Padda's custom Amit Aggarwal sari-gown reimagines a pre-loved vintage Banarasi textile in deep brown and copper tones.

The designer's signature micro-pleating spirals from the one-shoulder neckline into a structured, corded waist, creating a sculptural, almost liquid-metal effect.

Proof that Banarasi can be as experimental as your fashion imagination allows.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff