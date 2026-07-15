Alaya F, Rhea Chakraborty Say No To Boring...

Skinny jeans walked so these statement denims could run.

If your wardrobe has been living on the same old blue jeans, consider this your sign to shake things up.

From pearl-studded pairs to lace-up legs and cargo cool, these celebrity-approved styles are anything but basic.

Acid-splashed oversized cargos

IMAGE: When regular jeans feel too predictable, oversized cargo denims step in.

With acid washes, roomy pockets and a street-style edge, these are made for days when your outfit needs a little extra attitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Pearl-studded jeans

IMAGE: Who said jeans can't wear jewellery?

Pearl-embellished denims instantly dress up a basic white tee and make even a coffee run feel fashion-week worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Lace-up denims

IMAGE: Forget ripped jeans -- lace-up denims are the cool new upgrade.

The braided detailing adds just the right amount of drama without trying too hard.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Regular cargos

IMAGE: Cargo jeans are having a major moment and Sreeleela is fully on board.

Oversized pockets meet super cool, making these the pair you'll keep reaching for.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeeleela/Instagram

Foldover waistband

IMAGE: The foldover waistband is the denim trend fashion girls can't stop wearing.

It's relaxed and unexpected and gives your favourite baggy jeans a fresh new personality.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Patchwork jeans

IMAGE: Why settle for one denim wash when you can wear two?

Patchwork jeans bring contrast texture and just enough edge to make the denim-on-denim look feel brand new.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Contrast waistband

IMAGE: The contrast waistband trend is quietly taking over.

With a darker denim panel peeking through at the waist, these jeans make it look like you've layered two pairs, minus the effort.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff