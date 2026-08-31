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Alaya, Disha Are Rhinestone-Obsessed Girlies

By RISHIKA SHAH August 31, 2026 12:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rhinestones have officially escaped the jewellery box. The girlies are sticking them on phone cases, water bottles, face masks and even their shoes, turning literally everything into a tiny disco ball.

If you want to take the obsession beyond your accessories drawer, celebrities have already figured out how to wear the sparkle without looking like you’re headed to a costume party.

From subtle crystal accents to full-blown rhinestone-encrusted outfits, here’s how to make the trend work for your wardrobe.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

IMAGE: If subtlety isn’t your thing, take notes from Disha Patani.
Her traditional ensemble is practically dripping in rhinestones, crystals and pearls, turning the blouse into a spectacular piece of jewel-encrusted armour.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra proves you don’t need rhinestones all over your outfit to make an impact.
Her minimal black dress lets the dazzling necklace and rings -- ladies, it doesn't need to be real; just eye-catchingly stylish -- proving that a couple of spectacular sparkly details can be enough.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey takes the trend somewhere much more fun with a light-blue bralette covered in colourful rhinestones and crystals.
It’s giving a vacation, cocktails vibe and has absolutely no fear of catching the light.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t do rhinestones by halves.
Her silver gown is covered in shimmering stones from top to bottom, creating a liquid-like wave of sparkle that belongs on every maximalist’s mood board.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela takes the rhinestone obsession to the extreme edge.
From the corseted bodice to the statement collar and cascading crystal fringe, this is what happens when your outfit decides it wants its own spotlight.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor’s strapless lehenga is completely encrusted with rhinestones, sequins and crystals, proving that the easiest way to bring the trend into your wardrobe might be through festive dressing.
Keep the dupatta simple and let the sparkle shine.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Alaya F

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya F gets the rhinestone-to-outfit ratio just right.
Her heavily embellished silver crop top brings all the sparkle, while the fluid sari-inspired satin skirt keeps the look soft, sleek and balanced.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Shanaya KapoorKomal PandeyJanhvi KapoorUrvashi RautelaPriyanka Chopra

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