Alanna, Ananya Can't Get Enough Of...

Pastels are the heroes in every diva’s wardrobe. Softer than bold brights but far from boring, these shades bring an effortless elegance to everything they touch.

Be it dressing for brunch, a wedding or a day out in the sun, these dreamy hues deserve a permanent spot in your closet. Here are the shades your fav celebs cannot get enough of.

Butter Yellow



Alanna Panday's halter sundress, paired with pearls and a dainty parasol, is garden-party perfection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram IMAGE: Like the first rays of morning sunshine, butter yellow feels warm, optimistic and instantly uplifting.'s halter sundress, paired with pearls and a dainty parasol, is garden-party perfection.

Light Grey



Suhana Khan's off-the-shoulder dress is minimalism at its finest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram IMAGE: Quiet luxury starts with light grey. Understated, polished and endlessly versatile, it's the shade that lets great tailoring do all the talking.'s off-the-shoulder dress is minimalism at its finest.

Powder Blue

IMAGE: Cool, calming and impossible to dislike, powder blue has a way of making every outfit feel fresh.

Aditi Bhatia doubles down on the dreamy shade with a monochrome knit-and-skirt pairing that's equal parts cosy and chic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

Lavender



Kriti Sanon's dramatic couture gown floats with every step like a modern-day princess moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram IMAGE: Lavender is what fairy tales would wear if they walked the runway. Soft yet striking, it always brings a little magic.'s dramatic couture gown floats with every step like a modern-day princess moment.

Blush Pink

IMAGE: Sweet without being sugary, blush pink is romance wrapped in fabric.

Sharvari's ruched corset mini proves the delicate shade can be just as powerful as it is pretty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Sage Green

IMAGE: Earthy, soothing and quietly luxurious, sage green is the cool girl's neutral.

Ananya Panday's intricately fringed mini dress gives the calming hue a glamorous, high-fashion twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Peach

IMAGE: Somewhere between pink and orange, peach feels cheerful, flattering and full of festive charm.

Wamiqa Gabbi's embellished lehenga brings the soft shade to life with plenty of sparkle and traditional craftsmanship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff