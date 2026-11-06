Akanksha, Avneet's Gold Outfits For Dhanteras

Dhanteras is all about welcoming prosperity and what better way to celebrate than by dressing like a million bucks?

While buying gold may be the tradition, wearing it from head to toe is a pretty fabulous way to get into the festive spirit too!

There's no shortage of ways to make the precious metal part of your wardrobe. These celebrity-approved looks prove that gold is always a good investment, at least when it comes to festive fashion!

Kusha Kapila



Her gold and ivory anarkali is all about understated grandeur, featuring a V-neck bodice that opens into a beautifully voluminous floor-length skirt.

This is the outfit for anyone who wants to feel like royalty without looking like they've raided a jewellery showroom. Add a pair of gold heels and you're ready to make an entrance!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram IMAGE: If Dhanteras had a royal dress code, Kusha Kapila would have understood the assignment.Her gold and ivory anarkali is all about understated grandeur, featuring a V-neck bodice that opens into a beautifully voluminous floor-length skirt.This is the outfit for anyone who wants to feel like royalty without looking like they've raided a jewellery showroom. Add a pair of gold heels and you're ready to make an entrance!

Akanksha Choudhary





The strappy sweetheart-neck blouse is practically a light-catching masterpiece while the voluminous skirt features geometric and linear mirror patterns.

If your festive motto is 'the more sparkle, the better', this one's calling your name.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Choudhary/Instagram IMAGE: Who needs a disco ball when your lehenga can shine just as well? Akanksha Choudhary turns up the sparkle in a gold version covered in reflective mirror-work and silver sequins.The strappy sweetheart-neck blouse is practically a light-catching masterpiece while the voluminous skirt features geometric and linear mirror patterns.If your festive motto is 'the more sparkle, the better', this one's calling your name.

Sahher Bambba

IMAGE: Why settle for a regular lehenga when you can have a full-blown golden-hour moment?

Sahher Bambba's gold fishcut choice is covered in shimmering sequins, crystals and delicate pearl embroidery.

The fitted mermaid-style skirt flares into a dramatic trail while the strappy sweetheart-neck choli brings plenty of sparkle of its own.

This one is for the girl who doesn't believe in doing anything halfway, especially when there's a festive celebration involved.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahher Bamba/Instagram

Pooja Hegde



She wears a champagne-gold tissue silk sari by Arpita Mehta, letting its fluid, light-catching drape do most of the talking.

The matching blouse, however, brings the fun with intricate mirror-work and gold embroidery along its deep V-neckline and sleeves.

This is the perfect pick for someone who loves classic Indian dressing but prefers a little less fuss. Sometimes, all you need is a gorgeous sari and a really good blouse!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram IMAGE: A gold sari is a festive classic but Pooja Hegde gives it a contemporary spin.She wears a champagne-gold tissue silk sari by Arpita Mehta, letting its fluid, light-catching drape do most of the talking.The matching blouse, however, brings the fun with intricate mirror-work and gold embroidery along its deep V-neckline and sleeves.This is the perfect pick for someone who loves classic Indian dressing but prefers a little less fuss. Sometimes, all you need is a gorgeous sari and a really good blouse!

Shriya Saran

IMAGE: Here's proof that you don't need to wear gold from head to toe to make a statement.

Shriya Saran pairs a pristine ivory crinkle-textured sari with a heavily embellished gold blouse, allowing the intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage.

Take notes if you're someone who likes her festive outfits with one seriously show-stopping element.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Chetna Pande

IMAGE: Champagne gold is for those who like their festive fashion rich but not too flashy.

Chetna Pande wears the shade in an embellished lehenga set featuring a plunging choli covered in gold zari, cutdana, sequins and delicate pearl tassels.

This is a great choice for someone who loves a glamorous look but prefers softer, warmer gold tones over a head-to-toe metallic finish. Think champagne bubbles but make it couture!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chetna Pande/Instagram

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: If subtlety isn't your thing, Avneet Kaur's look is the Dhanteras mood board you need.

Designed by Vastra by PS, her champagne-gold and beige lehenga features a striking sleeveless halter-neck choli adorned with 3D gold beadwork, crystals, cutdana and pearl accents.

This is for the unapologetic maximalist who believes there's no such thing as too much gold, especially during the festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chetna Pande/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff