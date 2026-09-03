AI Salaries Jump 22% In 2 Years

'Companies are getting selective about what they pay a premium for.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Matheus Bertelli/Pexels.com

India's compensation landscape is seeing a sharper divide between high-demand specialist skills and more established roles.

Artificial intelligence recorded 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) salary growth, the highest among the categories tracked, followed by computer and network security and semiconductors, at 9 per cent each, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker (FIT).

Key Points AI salaries jumped 22 per cent over two years.

Cybersecurity offers the highest salary ceiling at Rs 97.81 LPA.

IT services pay remained flat while hardware and e-commerce declined.

Bengaluru remains India's highest-paying AI market.

Semiconductors and industrial automation are driving non-tech salary growth.

AI Salaries Surge 22 per cent

Taken over two years, the divide is sharper.

AI salaries have compounded 22 per cent between 2024 and 2026 -- rising 10 per cent, then 12 per cent -- while pay in sectors like computer hardware and e-commerce has declined.

However, salaries in IT services stagnated over the two years.

"Companies are getting selective about what they pay a premium for. Experience on its own no longer commands the strongest raises -- what matters is whether a skill fills a capability gap the business needs," said Tarun Sinha, chief executive officer, foundit.

AI professionals (0-3 years of experience), earn between Rs 8.87 lakh and Rs 15.41 lakh per annum (LPA), rising to Rs 70.99 LPA to Rs 89.24 LPA for those with over 15 years of experience.

Cybersecurity Hits Rs 97 LPA

Cybersecurity records an even higher salary ceiling of Rs 97.81 LPA, the highest across the categories tracked.

IT Pay Continues To Slip

Entry-level pay in IT and IT services starts at Rs 2.68 LPA to Rs 5.08 LPA -- about a third of what AI freshers command -- and rea­ches Rs 57.55–72.13 LPA with over 15 years of experience.

Both categories have also recorded a 1 per cent pay decline over the last year, said the report.

Within IT, there is a clear divergence in salaries.

AI (+12 per cent), computer and network security (+9 per cent) and data mining (+7 per cent) led salary growth.

Computer software and computer networking held flat at +1 per cent.

Whereas, IT (−1 per cent), Internet (−2 per cent), e-commerce (−3 per cent) and computer hardware (−4 per cent) all declined in the last year.

Bengaluru Leads AI Salaries

AI compensation varies sharply by location, reflecting where specialised employers and mature technology ecosystems are clustered.

Bengaluru remains India's highest-paying market, supported by its density of product companies, AI-first startups and global capability centres (GCCs).

Senior AI professionals in Bengaluru earn Rs 61.70 LPA to Rs 91.25 LPA -- nearly 10 to 15 per cent more than in the National Capital Region or Mumbai, and up to 40 per cent more than Chennai.

Hyderabad is emerging as the closest challenger, backed by expanding GCC and product engineering investments.

The gap widens beyond the top six metros.

AI salaries in Tier-II cities -- Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Indore -- are 28 to 31 per cent below metro cities' pay, with the differential widest at senior levels.

Entry and mid-level AI talent is becoming more distributed, but experienced practitioners stay concentrated in the metros.

Pune and Chennai, while trailing on the overall AI compensation, are building specialist premiums in automotive AI, industrial automation and manufacturing analytics.

These are early signs that AI pay is also beginning to differentiate by application domain, not just geography.

Manufacturing Salary Growth Accelerates

Beyond tech, manufacturing and specialised healthcare lead salary growth.

Salary growth outside technology is concentrated in areas building new capabilities.

Over two years, semiconductors saw a 17 per cent growth and industrial automation witnessed a 13 per cent rise -- both accelerating in the last two years.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff