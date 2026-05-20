AI Engineering Or CSE: Which Is Better As A Career?

rediffGURU Pankaj Vyavahare, career counsellor and life coach at the Bhagirath Counselling Centre, counsels students on how to make informed career choices.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeswin Thomas/Pexels

Is it a good idea to travel abroad to complete your final year of degree?

What are some of the streams of study that will help you future-proof your career?

rediffGURU Pankaj Vyavahare is a career counsellor and life coach at the Bhagirath Counselling Centre in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, has 16 years of experience in counselling students across India.

Here's what he has to say:

You can post your career-related questions for rediffGURU Pankaj Vyavahare HERE

Parth: Will Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) physics, chemistry, biology (PCB) + National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) mathematics be considered equivalent to physics, chemistry, mathematics (PCM) requirement?

Will I be eligible to take admission under this condition if I qualify for the UGEE exam and interview?

I am asking specifically for the Undergraduate Entrance Examination.

UGEE is primarily for admission to five-year dual degree Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-Hyderabad).

Yes, CBSE PCB + NIOS mathematics is considered equivalent to the PCM requirement, provided you secure a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate in the PCM subjects. However, you must verify with the latest IIIT-Hyderabad admissions notice.

Harshdeep: Currently, I am in the second year of my bachelor of commerce (BCom) degree and I want to go abroad.

Would it be better if I go abroad after a diploma, after the third year, or after the fourth year of my degree? I am confused about what to choose.

It would be a good decision to opt for education abroad after completing your fourth year of the degree.

You should try to prepare for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) in your third year.

Anonymous: In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), when entry-level jobs in computer science engineering (CSE) may get affected, which branches should be chosen over and above CSE?

Will branches like electronics and communication engineering (ECE), mathematics and computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and data science (DS), and energy engineering be better than pure CSE?

My son will be going for engineering programmes in 2026. In short, which branches will be future-proof?

Since you are asking about a future-proof career, honestly, no field will remain untouched by artificial intelligence (AI). We have to adopt AI technology for a productive future.

The following branches are expected to be slightly less affected and more aligned with future trends:

Artificial intelligence and data science

Energy engineering

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Data science and big data analytics

Cybersecurity engineering

Renewable energy engineering

Even if you pursue computer science engineering (CSE), you can go for a master’s degree in roles such as AI architect, prompt engineering and natural language processing (NLP) specialist where you can apply your CSE knowledge.

Nancy: Hello Pankaj Sir, I am a 39-year-old female.

I have completed my graduation in science and have around 12 years of corporate/manufacturing industry experience.

Now I plan to switch my career to teaching.

I am currently pursuing an advanced diploma in pre-primary and primary teacher training, which is a one-year course with a one-month internship towards the end of the programme.

I would like your guidance to understand the potential job opportunities after this course.

Whether any additional certifications are needed to strengthen my chances of securing a job and what is the typical starting salary and scope for future growth.

Welcome to a profession where you get the opportunity to nurture the future of our country.

You are pursuing an advanced diploma in pre-primary and primary teacher training.

This certification opens diverse career paths in early childhood education such as preschool teacher, primary teacher and curriculum developer.

There are also other certifications and institutes in India that can enhance your knowledge and keep you updated in your chosen field, such as Symbiosis and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The salary offered after completing certifications -- for freshers (entry-level), it typically ranges from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

You can post your career-related questions for rediffGURU Pankaj Vyavahare HERE

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