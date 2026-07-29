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The Way Siddharth Looks At Aditi...

By REDIFF STYLE July 29, 2026 12:37 IST 1 Minute Read
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Showstoppers Aditi Rao and Siddharth really make a cute couple... check them out on the India Couture Week runway.

Designer Jayanti Reddy's show at the Hyundai India Couture Week was a tribute to India's rich textile heritage.

Aditi Rao and Siddharth walk for Jayanti Reddy at ICW 2026

All Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

As actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth closed the show, the audience couldn't take their eyes off the couple.

 

Aditi Rao and Siddharth walk for Jayanti Reddy at ICW 2026

The duo brought a touch of romance to the runway way as Sidharth looked at Aditi and held her hand as they exchanged glances.

 

Aditi Rao and Siddharth walk for Jayanti Reddy at ICW 2026

Supermodel Sheetal Malhar looked stunning in a black backless corset top paired with an embellished lehenga from Reddy's collection.

 

Aditi Rao and Siddharth walk for Jayanti Reddy at ICW 2026

Titled Gilded Era, the collection featured regal silhouettes, intricate hand embroidery and luxurious fabrics reimagined with a contemporary sensibility.

 

Aditi Rao and Siddharth walk for Jayanti Reddy at ICW 2026

The collection seamlessly blended traditional craftsmanship with modern tailoring.

 

Aditi Rao and Siddharth walk for Jayanti Reddy at ICW 2026

Timeless ensembles in both bright and muted colours celebrated elegance and versatility.

 

aditi rao hydari, siddharth, jayanti reddy showstopper india couture week 2026

More News Coverage

SiddharthAditi RaoIndia Couture WeekJayanti ReddySheetal Malhar

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