The Way Siddharth Looks At Aditi...

Showstoppers Aditi Rao and Siddharth really make a cute couple... check them out on the India Couture Week runway.

Designer Jayanti Reddy's show at the Hyundai India Couture Week was a tribute to India's rich textile heritage.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

As actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth closed the show, the audience couldn't take their eyes off the couple.

The duo brought a touch of romance to the runway way as Sidharth looked at Aditi and held her hand as they exchanged glances.

Supermodel Sheetal Malhar looked stunning in a black backless corset top paired with an embellished lehenga from Reddy's collection.

Titled Gilded Era, the collection featured regal silhouettes, intricate hand embroidery and luxurious fabrics reimagined with a contemporary sensibility.

The collection seamlessly blended traditional craftsmanship with modern tailoring.

Timeless ensembles in both bright and muted colours celebrated elegance and versatility.