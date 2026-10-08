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Aditi Rao Hydari's Paris Winter Look With A Desi Twist

By REDIFF STYLE October 08, 2026 12:23 IST 1 Minute Read
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Aditi Rao Hydari brought winter glam with a desi twist to Paris Fashion Week, balancing couture-like opulence with laid-back street style.

The actor attended Maison Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2027 show, Eternal Youth: A Fairytale of Empowerment, at the iconic Theatre du Chatelet in a statement look curated by Stylist Rhea Kapoor.

Aditi Rao Hydari

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi wore an intricate sheer longline coat by Self-Portrait, covered in heavy beadwork that added a bit of desi-ness and finished with plush, voluminous dark-brown faux-fur trims framing the lapels and cuffs.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Instead of pairing all that embellishment with an equally formal silhouette, she teamed it with light-wash, wide-leg denim, giving the outfit a relaxed Parisian feel.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The accessories added an unexpected burst of colour. Aditi carried Christian Louboutin’s Venus shoulder bag in vibrant Empire red patent calf leather, reportedly valued at around Rs 2 lakh, and matched it with red-bottom pumps.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Aditi Rao HydariEternal YouthRhea KapoorParis Fashion WeekSelf-Portrait

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