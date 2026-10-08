Aditi Rao Hydari's Paris Winter Look With A Desi Twist

Aditi Rao Hydari brought winter glam with a desi twist to Paris Fashion Week, balancing couture-like opulence with laid-back street style.

The actor attended Maison Christian Louboutin’s Spring/Summer 2027 show, Eternal Youth: A Fairytale of Empowerment, at the iconic Theatre du Chatelet in a statement look curated by Stylist Rhea Kapoor.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi wore an intricate sheer longline coat by Self-Portrait, covered in heavy beadwork that added a bit of desi-ness and finished with plush, voluminous dark-brown faux-fur trims framing the lapels and cuffs.

Instead of pairing all that embellishment with an equally formal silhouette, she teamed it with light-wash, wide-leg denim, giving the outfit a relaxed Parisian feel.

The accessories added an unexpected burst of colour. Aditi carried Christian Louboutin’s Venus shoulder bag in vibrant Empire red patent calf leather, reportedly valued at around Rs 2 lakh, and matched it with red-bottom pumps.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff