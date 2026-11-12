Aditi, Sreeleela Twist Style Rules With...

Once considered an accessory reserved almost exclusively for brides, the mathapatti is having a fashionable moment beyond the wedding mandap. Traditionally associated with bridal jewellery, this forehead ornament has found its way into festive wardrobes, wedding guest looks and even contemporary red-carpet styling.

Today's mathapatti comes in styles that can complement everything from a classic sari to a modern Indo-western ensemble. You don't necessarily need a lehenga, a wedding ceremony or an elaborate bridal look to pull one off. The trick is to choose a design that works with your outfit and personal style.

Need some inspiration before the shaadi season gets into full swing? These seven celebrity-approved looks make a convincing case for giving the mathapatti a place in your festive jewellery box.

Aditi Rao Hydari



Her antique-gold kundan mathapatti is anything but shy, featuring interconnected oval and floral motifs studded with uncut stones, turquoise accents and delicate pearl edging.

But wait, there's more!

The oversized circular maangtikka takes centre stage, complete with pastel stones, gold filigree and a fringe of multicoloured beads and pearls.

It's the kind of headpiece that deserves its own family tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram IMAGE: If your jewellery mood board says royal heirloom, Aditi Rao Hydari is already on the guest list.Her antique-gold kundan mathapatti is anything but shy, featuring interconnected oval and floral motifs studded with uncut stones, turquoise accents and delicate pearl edging.But wait, there's more!The oversized circular maangtikka takes centre stage, complete with pastel stones, gold filigree and a fringe of multicoloured beads and pearls.It's the kind of headpiece that deserves its own family tree.

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Why wear one strand of pearls when you can wear six?

Komal Pandey takes the mathapatti game up several notches with this multi-layered creation.

Six parallel rows of pearls sweep across her hairline, leading to an elaborate silver-toned floral centrepiece studded with uncut diamonds.

And just when you think the sparkle is enough, a pastel green teardrop pendant seals the deal.

It's giving modern maharani with a fashion-girl twist.

If your wedding guest outfit is looking a little too understated, this is one way to make sure your accessories get their moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Sreeleela





The teardrop-shaped maangtikka, finished with little dangling pearl droplets, adds just the right amount of sparkle without taking over the look. IMAGE: Not every accessory needs to enter the room before you do. Sreeleela keeps things charming with a delicate single-strand mathapatti featuring alternating oval kundan stones and tiny pearls set in antique gold.The teardrop-shaped maangtikka, finished with little dangling pearl droplets, adds just the right amount of sparkle without taking over the look.

It's sweet, elegant and refreshingly fuss-free. Think daytime mehendis, intimate weddings or that festive outfit you love but feel needs just one finishing touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

IMAGE: For anyone who loves a mathapatti but isn't particularly fond of having jewellery dangling down their forehead, Karisma Kapoor has a solution.

Her headband-style design features a neat row of linked oval kundan stones set in gold, creating a polished halo. No central pendant, no elaborate layers, no fuss. Just a whole lot of understated sparkle.

This one is for the girl who likes her festive accessories with a side of restraint.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Alia Bhatt





The slender band features intricate filigree, dark enamel detailing, tiny uncut stones and a fine border of seed pearls.

At the centre is an adorable daisy-inspired maangtikka suspended from a short pearl-studded chain. It's almost like a little floral detail for your forehead!

If you're dressing up for a wedding but don't want your jewellery to overshadow the dulhan, this is the softer, prettier alternative.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram IMAGE: Who knew a mathapatti could be this delicate? Alia Bhatt 's antique-gold headpiece brings a touch of vintage romance to the traditional accessory.The slender band features intricate filigree, dark enamel detailing, tiny uncut stones and a fine border of seed pearls.At the centre is an adorable daisy-inspired maangtikka suspended from a short pearl-studded chain. It's almost like a little floral detail for your forehead!If you're dressing up for a wedding but don't want your jewellery to overshadow the dulhan, this is the softer, prettier alternative.

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Forget the conventional gold mathapatti. Ananya Panday's version is here for anyone who likes their traditional jewellery with a little red-carpet energy.

Crafted in a silver-toned finish, the design features a delicate side band that anchors a bold central strand of geometric and cushion-cut white stones.

It finishes with a striking pear-shaped pendant framed by a sparkling halo and is proof that a mathapatti can be every bit as contemporary as your favourite diamond necklace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone makes a strong case for the mathapatti being the ultimate finishing touch even when there's no wedding in sight.

Her gold-and-pearl design features a slender chain of alternating oval gold-framed gemstones and lustrous pearls. There's no dangling maangtikka here, just a delicate crown-like effect.

If you've been wondering whether a mathapatti can work for a cocktail night or a festive soiree, Deepika has your answer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff