The Indian Teen Who Won The Global Student Prize 2025

'Winning the Global Student Prize isn't just a personal milestone; it's an opportunity to multiply impact.'

IMAGE: Adarsh Kumar, who founded Skillzo, a skill-building and mentorship start-up for less privileged students, is the winner of the Chegg Global Student Prize this year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Adarsh Kumar/Instagram

Adarsh Kumar, an 18-year-old student from Champaran, Bihar, has won the Chegg Global Student Prize 2025..

This year, more than 11,000 students from 148 countries applied for this prestigious international award that recognises exceptional students who have made a significant impact on learning, the lives of their peers and society at large.

Earlier this month, Adarsh, who founded Skillzo, an AI-powered mentorship platform for rural learners, was named one of the top 10 finalists for the Chegg Global Student Prize 2025.



Incidentally, this year marks the fifth edition of the prize, which is presented in partnership with the Varkey Foundation.

As a part of the Global Student Prize 2025, an award of $100,000 (approximately Rs 88.78 lakhs) is given to one exceptional student who has made a real impact on learning and on the lives of their peers and society.

Adarsh Kumar, a Class 12 student from the Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur, received the award in London.

"Winning the Global Student Prize isn't just a personal milestone; it's an opportunity to multiply impact," Adarsh tells Divya/Rediff. "To stand among them and be recognised is surreal.

"But this honour belongs to more than just me. It reflects the resilience of students from small towns, the belief of the mentors who guided me and the collective journey of Skillzo."

IMAGE: Adarsh Kumar, left, receives the Chegg Global Student Prize 2025 in London. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varkey Foundation/Instagram

Adarsh Kumar's father was a subsistence farmer. After his parents separated, he was brought up by his mother.

Despite his personal struggles, Adarsh travelled to Kota to study and built Skillzo on his laptop without spending any money. You must read his inspiring story HERE.

Adarsh plans to use the award money to expand Skillzo, the organisation he founded to "democratise 21st-century education for underserved youth".

Since it was launched in 2023, Skillzo has empowered and mentored over 20,000 students, many of whom have gone on to earn scholarships, launch new ventures and win various awards.

Adarsh plans to invest the prize money in expanding Skillzo and benefitting the student community.

"A portion will go toward AI development at Skillzo, enabling personalised mentorship and opportunity-matching for students. Another key focus will be SkillzoX, our incoming upskilling initiative aiming to reach 100,000 students with future-ready courses in entrepreneurship, AI and communication," Adarsh explained. SkillzoX, he added, is primarily aimed at a rural audience.

"This award will help me move from impacting thousands to empowering a generation."

While felicitating the winner, Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said, 'Congratulations, Adarsh. Your journey is a powerful reminder that education is the greatest gift we can give -- it opens doors, creates opportunity, and transforms lives.

'Through your determination and vision, you have shown how education can turn even the greatest challenges into a pathway to a brighter future.

'Most importantly, you have taken what you have learned and used it to make a lasting impact on the lives of many other young people.'

'From one laptop and one dream, you've created a legacy that will outlast generations.'