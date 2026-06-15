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Home  » Get Ahead » Adah Sharma Is The Governor Of Quirk!

Adah Sharma Is The Governor Of Quirk!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 12:03 IST

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Adah Sharma has never been one to play it safe. While most people use accessories as finishing touches, she often turns them into the main event.

Adah approaches fashion with the same sense of fun and individuality that makes her stand out on screen.

As Governor plays on the big screen, here's a look at the accessories that truly govern her wardrobe.

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: A lehenga this rich needs jewellery that can hold its own. Adah's elaborate blue-and-green choker does exactly that, transforming an already festive look into something straight out of a royal portrait. All photographs: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: Most people stop at earrings. Adah adds peacock feathers. The whimsical headpiece pairs beautifully with her embroidered ivory lehenga and reflects her love for accessories that spark conversation.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: With its intricate chains and statement pendant, this traditional matha patti instantly commands attention. Styled with a silk sari, it brings old-world drama to the look.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: A simple pearl-studded headband is all it takes to elevate this mint dress. The accessory adds a touch of vintage charm while keeping the breezy outfit polished.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: Only Adah could make a crochet bucket hat look this fashion-forward. Complete with stripes, ruffles and sunshine-yellow accents, the accessory is every bit as cheerful as the outfit itself.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: The colourful embroidered turban isn't just an accessory here; it's the star of the show. Packed with mirror work and heritage craftsmanship, it perfectly complements the festive energy of the outfit.

 

Adah Sharma

IMAGE: When Adah dials down the theatrics, she still reaches for statement pieces. These oversized chandbaalis bring just the right amount of sparkle to her sunshine-yellow ensemble without overwhelming it.

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