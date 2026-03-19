Can You Resist Siddharth's Boyish Charm?

Siddharth, who made his debut in the Tamil film Boys in 2003, doesn't look a day older than 30 in his latest runway avatar at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026.

It's Day One of the Lakme Fashion Week and it couldn't have asked for a better opening.

The Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 kickstarted with The Boys Club, presented by Countrymade, Dhruv Vaish, Sahil Aneja and Vivek Karunkaran.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Actor Siddharth turned showstopper for designer Vivek Karunakaran's menswear collection.

The audience couldn't take their eyes off Siddharth who appeared in a brown silk coat paired with dhoti pants.

The actor, who made his debut in the Tamil film Boys in 2003, didn't look a day older than 30 in his runway avatar. Can you believe he's 46?

Vivek's collection, aptly titled Thangam, meaning gold or something precious, celebrated occasional menswear in rich colours.

The kurtas and dhotis were crafted using raw silk, tussar and Kanjeevaram, with textures of gold and ecru.

Check out these pictures from the show that featured stunning accessories and styling tips for the next wedding in your family.