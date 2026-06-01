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Acer Aspire 5 AI Laptop Launched in India: What You Need to Know

By REDIFF GADGETS
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June 01, 2026 10:09 IST

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Acer has introduced its latest Aspire 5 AI laptop in India, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors for enhanced performance and AI-driven capabilities.

The sleek notebook sports a crisp 14-inch WUXGA display and can be configured with up to 32 GB LPDDR5 memory alongside as much as 1TB of high-speed NVMe SSD storage, making it ideal for both productivity and everyday multitasking.

Acer Aspire 5 AI brings advanced AI computing to Indian consumers

Acer Aspire 5 AI

All photographs: Kind courtesy Acer

1. Display: 14-inch WUXGA IPS display

The laptop comes with an attractive 14-inch WUXGA IPS display featuring a taller 16:10 aspect ratio for extra screen space. Its Acer ComfyView technology also helps cut down glare, making long viewing sessions far more comfortable.

Acer Aspire 5 AI

2. Processor: Core Ultra 7 H-series

Equipped with Intel's latest Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 H-series processors. One variant highlighted by Acer includes the Core Ultra 5 125H chipset, delivering speeds starting at 3.6 GHz and reaching up to 4.5 GHz when extra performance is needed.

Acer Aspire 5 AI

3. Camera: Full HD Webcam

Designed for seamless virtual meetings, the laptop features a highly proficient full HD camera paired with a handy manual cover for added security. It also comes fitted with integrated mics and twin stereo speakers enhanced with HD sound technology.

Acer Aspire 5 AI

4. Battery: 53.8 Wh Lithium Battery

The Acer Aspire 5 AI is equipped with a reliable 53.8 Wh lithium battery. It also supports speedy 65 W fast charging via USB C, making it quick and convenient to power up whenever needed.

Acer Aspire 5 AI

5. Keyboard: AI Shortcut Button

It combines flexibility and convenience with a fully foldable 180-degree design. It also includes an illuminated keyboard with a dedicated AI shortcut button, alongside a responsive precision trackpad that handles smooth swipes, zoom controls and effortless multi-task navigation.

Acer Aspire 5 AI

6. Design: Scales 1.2 Kg

Acer includes a standard one-year carry-in service plan with the laptop for added peace of mind. Despite its slim and compact build, the device remains highly portable, measuring just 17.5 mm and tipping the scales at roughly 1.2 kg.

Acer Aspire 5 AI

7. Acer Aspire 5 AI Price

The notebook carries a starting price of Rs 79,999 in the Indian market, according to the brand's official announcement. It is finished in a stylish silver shade.

REDIFF GADGETS

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