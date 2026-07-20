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Acer Aspire 3 (2026): 7 Things To Know

By REDIFF GADGETS July 20, 2026 09:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Acer Aspire 3 (2026) is now available in India through Flipkart in 11.6-inch and 15.6-inch display variants.

Powered by an Intel Celeron processor with 8 GB RAM, the laptop comes in Blue for the 11.6-inch model and Pure Silver for the 15.6-inch version.

Acer Aspire 3 (2026): Intel celeron N4500, HD 720p camera, slim 17.7 mm design, starts at Rs 29,990

Acer Aspire 3 2026

All photographs: Kind courtesy Acer

1. Price: Rs 29,990

Acer has launched the Aspire 3 (2026) in India with prices starting at Rs 29,990 for the 11.6-inch variant, while the 15.6-inch model is priced at Rs 47,990.

Buyers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can also avail of cashback of up to Rs 2,400.

Acer Aspire 3 2026

2. AI Features: AINA And 800+ Videos

The laptop features Intel UHD Graphics and a dual-speaker setup. Designed with NEET aspirants in mind, it includes the AINA AI voice assistant and provides access to more than 800 self-learning concept videos.

Acer Aspire 3 2026

3. Display: 15.6-inch HD TFT LCD Screen

A Windows 11 Home machine it is available with up to a 15.6-inch HD (1,366 × 768) TFT LCD display, offering a spacious screen for work and study.

Acer Aspire 3 2026

4. Performance: Intel Celeron N4500 Dual-core Processor

It is driven by an Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage for smooth everyday performance.

Acer Aspire 3 2026

5. Design: Slim 17.7 mm

Built for everyday use, the laptop offers keyboard configurations with 99, 100 or 103 keys, complemented by a responsive touchpad.

Despite its full-sized form factor, it has a slim 17.7 mm profile, measures 357.4 × 228 mm, and tips the scales at approximately 1.5 kg, making it convenient to carry.

Acer Aspire 3 2026

6. Webcam: HD 720p Camera

For video calls and online classes, the laptop includes an HD 720p camera with a built-in privacy shutter, allowing users to cover the lens whenever it's not in use.

Acer Aspire 3 2026

7. Battery: Around 8 hrs

Built to keep up with busy days, the laptop is engineered for long-lasting productivity while delivering efficient power consumption and depending on usage can last around 8 hours or more.

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