Abraham & Thakore Make The Sari Fuss-Free!

“The most exciting part was creating something that looks like a sari but has the ease of a dress,” says Designer David Abraham.

IMAGE: Designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore. Photograph: Kind courtesy David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore

Fashion got a cross-cultural twist at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI as Indian designer duo Abraham & Thakore joined hands with French lifestyle brand L’Atelier 1664 for their collection Sari’torial.

The designers reimagined one of India’s most iconic garments -- the sari. The idea behind their collection was simple: Keep the beauty of the sari intact, but make it as easy to wear as your favourite dress.

In a chat with Rediff’s Rishika Shah, Designer David Abraham talks about their collection, fashion staples and more!

What was the most exciting part about creating Sari’torial?

The most exciting part was creating something that looks like a sari but has the ease of a dress.

You can put it on in a couple of minutes and be ready.

That was good fun.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

The sari is being reimagined a lot these days… what’s your favourite version of it?

I don’t really have favourites. Fashion is very wide; you end up liking many things.

For someone who finds draped garments intimidating or too formal, what is the easiest way to style a sari for a casual brunch or workday?

The easiest way is to go for a stitched version, the pre-draped one like in our collection.

You zip yourself in, put on a belt and you’re ready! The pallu is already stitched in.

What’s one thing global audiences still misunderstand about Indian textiles or design?

I don’t think international audiences realise how much work goes into textiles; how much of it is done by hand.

They’re beginning to understand and hopefully they’ll learn more.

What are three wardrobe staples a man and woman should have in their wardrobe?

A pair of jeans, a white shirt and comfortable shoes. They are most basic things -- everyone should have them.

As a frequent traveler, what are the three things always in your suitcase that help you stay styling on the go?

I usually stick to one colour, like black. A black shirt, black pants and coordinating shoes. If it gets cold, just throw on a coat.

In an era of fast fashion, how can a young professional start building a wardrobe on a budget?

Buy good quality. That is very, very important.

There’s a lot of cheap clothing available but at the end of the day, you end up saving if the quality is long-lasting.

Avoid badly made polyester.

If something lasts several washes, it’s worth it. If you can only wear it once or twice, it’s rubbish.

You and Rakesh Thakore have worked together for over 30 years. What do you do when you disagree on a design?

We disagree all the time. Maybe that’s why we work well together.

We disagree most of the time but we argue, discuss and then come to a conclusion.

Who is one actor who perfectly embodies your quiet luxury vibe?

I recently watched Kohrra. The actor in it -- Barun Sobti -- I really like his vibe; he is fantastic.

Glimpses from their show