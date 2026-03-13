HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is That Why Everybody's Talking About Laila Faisal?

March 13, 2026

Little birds are busily twittering about entrepreneur and fashion lover Laila Faisal's rumoured romantic relationship with cricketer Abhishek Sharma.

Beyond that sweet buzz though, Laila’s Instagram shows that she’s a full-blown fashionista who loves dressing up.

From regal shararas to glamorous gowns, her wardrobe swings between stunning traditional looks and statement-making modern outfits. 

IMAGE: Laila channels major Mastani vibes in a lustrous bronze tissue sharara set that is beautifully embroidered and rich in texture. All photographs: Kind courtesy Laila Faisal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Another sharara, another slay. This time she opts for a cheerful yellow floral set featuring a peplum top with a corseted waist, paired with pink dupatta that adds a vibrant pop.

 

IMAGE: Lesson 101 in taking a simple brown bodycon from basic to runway-ready: Add dramatic fur cuffs and a delicate body chain. Suddenly, the whole look feels bold and fashion-forward.

 

IMAGE: A chic three-piece set that’s guaranteed to grab attention -- a floral strapless red cropped top paired with green pants and a matching blazer adorned with the same red blooms as the corset. Don't miss the shoes!

 

IMAGE: Laila looks dreamy in a floral corset gown featuring cold-shoulder long sleeves that resemble soft wings. Subtle pearls scattered across the fabric add a romantic touch.

 

IMAGE: Switching gears, she embraces power dressing in a crisp white shirt teamed with high-waisted black trousers with a cummerbund, no less, and a cropped black blazer.

 

IMAGE: A striking black draped dress becomes even more stylish thanks to a ghoongat-style hood. The silhouette is giving serious Kim K vibes.

