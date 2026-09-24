Aarushi Bajaj Isn't Shy When It Comes To...

Aarushi Bajaj may be starring in Alia Bhatt’s production Don’t Be Shy but when it comes to fashion, there’s clearly no holding back.

The actor has a wardrobe that jumps happily between bold party dresses, breezy summer looks and boho separates, always with a little something extra thrown in.

She can do understated when she wants to but why be shy when you can have a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline or a very good pair of statement hoops?

IMAGE: If subtlety was the assignment, Aarushi clearly did not get the memo. This vibrant pink dress keeps the silhouette clean but lets that thigh-high slit do all the talking. Add a stack of gold bangles and you have a rom-com heroine look with a little extra attitude. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aarushi Bajaj/Instagram

IMAGE: A statement shrug, cropped top and distressed jeans is a combination that could easily go full festival mode but Aarushi keeps it feeling effortlessly cool. The colourful geometric print brings the fun while those oversized hoops basically say she has excellent taste in accessories.

IMAGE: Sometimes the baddest move is knowing when to stop. Aarushi’s crisp white halter keeps things minimal, letting the plunging neckline and structured fit create all the impact. Delicate jewellery seals the deal without competing for attention.

IMAGE: A cosy grey knit over a logo corset with denim shorts sounds like three different outfits having an argument but Aarushi somehow makes them work.

IMAGE: In one overall strap, a crochet bralette and a sage-green bag, Aarushi is clearly not interested in taking summer dressing too seriously.

IMAGE: Aarushi looks like she wandered straight out of the happiest summer montage in a rom-com and, honestly, we want in. The pastel stripes and breezy silhouette makes the outfit so romantic.

IMAGE: A cropped tan blazer and wide-leg jeans might sound like office dressing but Aarushi gives the formula a much cooler personality.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff