Jab We Met: 'I Called Her With A Fake Name'

Sanjeev Yadav shares the story of how he met his wife Damini. A Valentine's Week special.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeev Yadav

Back in 2004, life was simple. No social media, no Google shortcuts and having a mobile phone was enough to feel like a hero. And we boys? Full-time Romeos raised on Shah Rukh Khan films, convinced that one dramatic palat would win us love.

One day, my younger sister came home talking endlessly about a new colleague at her boutique. About how graceful, kind and beautiful she was.

Her name was Damini.

That was enough for the Romeo in me. I quietly lifted her number from my sister's phone (no passwords in those days) and with, a prepaid SIM card, made the call of my life.

I introduced myself as Kapil, a well-settled, highly educated man living in a posh locality. The truth? My name is Sanjeev, I had no stable job, no direction, just overconfidence.

To impress her, I even told her things about herself, all 'researched' from my sister. She hung up, obviously. But curiosity slowly replaced irritation and, after a few calls, she agreed to meet me.

She chose Babulnath temple (in south Mumbai) as the location. I didn't understand why anyone would pick a temple for a first date but I went.

And that's where everything changed.

The moment I saw her, something shifted inside me. She was simple, graceful, traditional and far more beautiful than I had imagined. The Romeo in me disappeared. For the first time in my life, I knew I wanted to marry someone.

We met again. Honesty replaced all my filmi drama. Kapil vanished and Sanjeev finally showed up.

The bigger challenge was her family. She was Gujarati and everyone in her home had married within the community. Me? I was a bhaiyya. Her brother rejected me instantly and my denim on denim outfit didn't help!

But slowly, with persistence, conversations and a lot of convincing, they agreed.

We married the same year.

Today, 22 years later, we are still together, now with a wonderful son and a love story I could never have scripted.

