A Teen And A Dog Cycle 5,000 Kms For A Cause

17-year-old Ricky Phukan rode to Kedarnath and back with only his bicycle, a tent and his pet dog Paa, turning a gruelling four-month journey into a campaign for animal welfare.

IMAGE: Ricky Phukan and Paa during their journey. Photographs: Sabir Nishat

Key Points 17-year-old Ricky Phukan completed a 5,000 km cycling journey from Assam to Kedarnath and back.

Ricky travelled nearly four months with his pet dog Paa accompanying him throughout the expedition.

The teenager relied on strangers, temples and petrol pumps for food and overnight shelter during the journey.

His cycling expedition aimed to raise awareness about animal welfare and dog shelters in Assam.

Residents of Mariani celebrated Ricky's return as a symbol of endurance, compassion and determination.

Armed with little more than a bicycle, a tent and the unwavering companionship of his pet dog, Paa, 17-year-old Ricky Phukan has returned to Assam after pedalling a remarkable 5,000 km to Kedarnath and back.

Ricky adopted Paa during a cycling expedition in 2025. Since then, the inseparable duo have covered thousands of kilometres across India, with the dog faithfully accompanying the teenager on every adventure, including his latest journey to Kedarnath.

The teenager from Mariani in Assam's Jorhat district spent nearly four months on the road, covering around 2,500 km each way to one of India's most challenging pilgrimage destinations -- not merely to test his endurance, but to champion a cause close to his heart: Animal welfare.

A test of grit

Ricky began his journey on April 10 from Mariani with basic camping gear strapped to his bicycle and Paa seated alongside him.

Braving scorching heat, rain, rough terrain and long stretches of highways, he reached Kedarnath in just 45 days before embarking on the equally demanding ride back to Assam.

"I reached Kedarnath in 45 days and have now returned to Assam after nearly four months. It feels good to be back after such a long time," Ricky said after returning home.

Kindness along the way

With limited money, Ricky depended largely on the generosity of strangers.

Temples and petrol pumps became his overnight shelters, where he pitched his tent after a day's ride. People he met across states offered him food, encouragement and a safe place to rest.

"During the journey, people helped me a lot. Petrol pumps and temples became my places of shelter. I would pitch my tent there and spend the night. Throughout the journey, my companion was Paa," he said.

He said the warmth he received from people, particularly in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, left a lasting impression.

"I met people who helped and supported me and were welcoming, especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Pedalling for animal welfare

For Ricky, the expedition was never just about reaching Kedarnath.

Travelling with his pet was a conscious decision to draw attention to the need for better care of stray and abandoned animals.

"My purpose for undertaking the journey with my pet dog is to encourage the establishment of more dog shelters in Assam, including Mariani," he said.

An inspiration back home

Ricky's homecoming has been celebrated across Mariani, where residents and well-wishers have hailed his extraordinary feat as a story of endurance, resilience and compassion.

His four-month odyssey -- powered only by determination, a bicycle and the steadfast companionship of Paa -- has become an inspiring reminder that even the longest journeys can be driven by purpose rather than resources.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff