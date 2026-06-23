A Green Banana Adventure

India's geographical food range is so amazingly impressive that if the northern preparation for a particular vegetable, for instance, or dish is not so interesting, the South will always have an adequate yummy answer. Or the east or the west.



Like, in my view, cabbage made the distinctive Southern style, very lightly seasoned and barely fried, easily trumps the Madhya Pradesh recipe my mother and grandmother made.

While I think north Indians make a really mean Gobhi Alu Mattar to be had with fresh-off-the-stove chapattis or rice-dal-ghee or with basi puris on a road trip .



Equally interesting and slightly hilarious is the north Indian-South Indian food divide ie mutual ignorance of each other's cuisines.



It's gotten a lot better now with much more South Indian food, beyond simply dosas and idlis and filter coffee, being available in even small towns in the north.





IMAGE: The Kanke government colony where we lived after arriving in India. All photographs: Zelda Pande for Rediff

But when I first moved to beautiful wee Kanke, Ranchi, in then undivided Bihar, in the late 1970s, there was an almost ridiculous lack of awareness about South Indian food.

Everybody we got to know during those halcyon days assumed that South Indians (Apologies, using a blanket term here for the many communities of the South -- Keralites, Tamilians, Mangaloreans, Palakkadis, Kannadigas, Coorgis, Andhra-ites and more) only ate mainly idlis and dosas or stuff overrun with coconut and coconut oil. They had no concept even of what a South Indian meal consisted of.





IMAGE: The central government hospital in Kanke, Ranchi, that had an attached residential colony for all its staff.

Then there were the tales of brave people having travelled by train for their annual Leave-Travel-Concession holidays all the way South, over 2,000 km, to Rameshwaram or Madurai, and having virtually starved! They would come back and report with long, sad faces, "We couldn't find anything to eat only. They put nariyal in everything."



We didn't know too many South Indians either.

IMAGE: The main gates of the 1918-established psychiatric hospital outside Ranchi.

There were literally three South Indians, apart from the odd few students, in the pretty British-laid out government colony where we lived, attached to the 1918-founded historic central government psychiatric hospital that my father helmed.

Apart from Biharis and Adivasis, there were plenty of Bengalis and Odia doctors, psychologists, social workers and numerous other staff, along with UP-wallahs. And a smattering of North Easterners. But not many folks from the South shifted to wonderfully-cut-off-from-modern-civilisation Kanke to live in the back of beyond boonies, no matter how idyllic.





IMAGE: Inside the central government hospital.

We were often invited to people's homes or dinners inside the hospital, where an occasional introduction to other cuisines occurred.

IMAGE: The very green, treed hospital campus.

Mrs Grace Stephen, the head matron of the 500-bed paying hospital, was from Kerala, and would call us over every Easter and serve up a splendid dosa-idli-sambar lunch that we children tucked into with great gusto, but my oh-so-north-Indian dad barely nibbled at.

It was at her house, and on the odd trips to Kolkata, that I first tasted soft, soft idlis (that I had till then only read and fantasised about, being seriously food-obsessed), wadas and crispy, crackly ghee dosas and have been an ardent lifelong fan ever since.





IMAGE: Nearby Potpoto Nadi, Kanke.

The Bhats, who hailed from Sullia, 85 odd km southeast of Mangaluru, hosted us many times. Dr Bhat was a hospital medical officer., who later gained a degree in psychiatry. Mrs Bhat took great pains to feed us food that my dad might like, often consulting the Femina recipes pages. But I don't think -- out of deference to my highly non-experimental father -- it was the typical Southy sapat or components of it.

IMAGE: Inside the Kanke-located central government mental health facility.

So even after five or seven years of living in India, unbeknownst to me then, I was no closer to sampling a delightful-tasting, proper South Indian thali -- be it Kerala, Tamil, Andhra/Telangana or from any part of Karnataka.

What a waste of time! Especially given how utterly delicious all kinds of South Indian food is and given what a diehard devotee I am now (a good reason to have married a man from Madras).



So it is not surprising that I had not even heard of green bananas or its use in food till I came to Bombay to study in college, many, many years after I had lived in the north.



I actually first encountered tender pieces of green banana in a spectacularly made Gujarati Undhiyo at someone's Mumbai home.



A bit of a digression here: But Gujarati food was also unheard of in Ranchi. Totally.

Never ate a dhokla for the first two decades of my life or the scrumptious Gujarati Kadhi-Papad-Chawal or literally anything made in a Gujarati style (another deplorable state of deprivation).



Though Lord Mahavira was born in Bihar, I didn't meet an Indian who was Jain until Bombay. I didn't know anything about the principles of Jainism or what Jain food was (that uses green bananas) and my knowledge of Jainism was confined to the solitary page or less of my ICSE textbook, such was our ignorance.



Bombay, for sure, opened up an Aladdin's Cave of unlimited varieties of the most delectable food. My college friend Dharmesh, apart from always being available to put me on trains to Ranchi, feed me, sort any problems 24/7, took me on many a khana-peena Mumbai adventure.

We would head to all kinds of little eateries located in the gullies of Fort and Colaba, where we -- both veggies -- would have the best Rava Idlis, superb Rava Dosas, Paav Bhaji, Gadbad, street food and his mom’s gorgeous Masala Milk and her simple Gujarati ghar ka khana.

Back to Green Bananas: Once I could identify what I was looking for, one began to encounter green bananas in many a dish, restaurant or office tiffin box, quite liking its slightly nutty starchy taste and dense texture.



I started cooking it at home when a colleague, Bijoy generously shared his mother's recipe for Erissery, a typical Kerala raw banana curry.



My kids were not too fond of it when they knew it actually was green bananas, but most of the time they didn't. Like a cuckoo's egg in a warbler's nest, it is a great substitute for alu, although my South Indian friends might think that is sacrilege because yes, it has a unique taste.



But like the Jains I often use it instead of alu -- it is a good replacement for potatoes when you are feeding someone who suffers diabetic issues.



The other day, my cousin Jyoti was visiting. He watches his sugar carefully, but, like all Pandes, loves food and his travels as an ambassador with the Indian Foreign Service has lead him to adopt the more wholesome Mediterranean diet and all kinds of dishes that keep his levels in control.

For him I attempted a Green Banana Red Rice Poha, cooked just like how mom would make it, but with these important healthier substitutions. It turned out way better than my expectations. You would not know it is not regular Alu Poha.

Green Banana Red Rice Poha



Serves: 3-4



Ingredients



For soaking the poha:

200 gm red rice poha

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

2 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp salt

1 sugar, optional

Pinch hing or asefoetida

Water

For making the poha:

2 green bananas, peeled, cubed

1 dark green chilly, finely chopped

1 sitara mirchi or light green chillies, finely chopped

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp garam masala

2-3 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

2-3 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

½ tsp hing or asefoetida

1 ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

10 curry pattas or curry leaves

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Several lemon wedges, for serving

Method



For soaking the poha:

Add the dry red rice poha into a colander.

Sprinkle the spices, sugar, salt over it.

Run a slow stream of tap water over the poha lightly tossing the poha with your hands so the spices stick and the poha gets moistened.

Keep aside to allow the grains to swell.

For the green bananas:

Bring a saucepan of 3 cups water to boil over medium heat.

Add in the cubed green bananas and parboil for about 5 minutes till half-cooked.

Take off heat, drain the water and keep aside.

For making the poha:

Heat the oil in a saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat and add the hing, jeera, rai.

Let the spices crackle for a few seconds and then add the curry pattas, both types of chopped green chillies and fry a few seconds.

Add the haldi, red chilly powder and then the parboiled green bananas.

Fry over medium low for a good 10 minutes till the banana pieces get crispy and very lightly browned.

Add in the garam masala, dhania powder, salt and fry for a minute or 2 more.

Add the moistened, spiced poha and reduce the heat to low and fry, covered, for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Take off heat.

Let the spices crackle for a few seconds and then add the curry pattas, both types of chopped green chillies and fry a few seconds. Add the haldi, red chilly powder and then the parboiled green bananas. Fry over medium low for a good 10 minutes till the banana pieces get crispy and very lightly browned. Add in the garam masala, dhania powder, salt and fry for a minute or 2 more. Add the moistened, spiced poha and reduce the heat to low and fry, covered, for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Take off heat. Garnish with the chopped green dhania and serve with lemon on the side.

Zelda's Note: For a slightly less healthy version, fry the bananas in addition to the oil, with 1 tsp butter and 1 tsp ghee.