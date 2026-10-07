A Dance Festival To Celebrate Love

'Through dance, we explore the many expressions of love across India's literature, music and storytelling traditions.'

IMAGE: Rehearsals for Anurakti, a contemporary work inspired by Akka Mahadevi's vachana that contemplates a love beyond worldly attachment by Mumbai choreographer Jahnavi Sheriff and her group, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Jahnavi Sheriff

Key Points The KNMA Dance Festival will be held at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi from October 15 to 18.

Curated by Leela Samson, the festival will feature 14 performances, including six special commissions.

Performances will explore love across Indian literature, music, storytelling traditions and diverse classical dance forms.

The four-day programme brings together veteran artists and emerging performers across several Indian dance traditions.

The festival will conclude with an Odissi presentation celebrating Krishna through spring, love, longing and enchantment.

From Krishna's love for the Gopis in Ananda-lila to Sringara-manjari, inspired by Nala and Damayanti, and Rang Ruhani, the exploration of the relation between Amir Khusrau and Nizamuddin Auliya, the KNMA Dance Festival will bring to the stage the expression of love depicted in Indian literature and oral traditions through performances based on diverse dance traditions.

Organised by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), the dance festival will be held at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi from October 15 to 18.

Curated by Bharata Natyam dancer and choreographer Leela Samson, the four-day festival will bring together 14 performances, including six special commissions, featuring veteran and emerging artists across diverse Indian dance traditions.

The festival will open with Chenda Melam, a traditional percussion ensemble from Kerala, followed by Ananga Ranga, bringing together five distinguished practitioners of Indian classical dance -- including exponent of Bharata Natyam and Kuchipudi Swapnasundari, Odissi doyen Madhavi Mudgal, Kathakali dancer Kalamandalam Balasubramanian, Abhinaya and Nritta maestro Bragha G Bessell and artist Vaishali Trivedi.

The opening evening will come to an end with Ananda-Lila, a Manipuri Maharaas presentation by the Anjika Society Manipuri Dance & Movement Therapy.

'What the world so desperately needs now is understanding, tolerance, sharing and love,' Leela Samson said in a statement. 'Let us therefore celebrate Love. Love in all its many dimensions -- in nature and between men. The way India's dance forms have celebrated it from millenia.'

'This edition of the KNMA Festival extends the ideas of vulnerability in art, overlapping cultures and continuums that previous editions have explored through varied individual expressions, philosophies and beliefs,' Samson added.

The second evening will feature stories of devotion, romance and spiritual transformation through Subharambha, an excerpt from the Manipuri Sankirtana tradition; Sringara-manjari, inspired by the timeless story of Nala and Damayanti expressed in Kathakali; Prema Darpana, presented through Kuchipudi and Marga Natya drawn from Asvaghosa's Saundarananda-kavya by Amrita Lahiri and Sayak Mitra.

The evening will conclude with Anuragam, a Bharata Natyam presentation that celebrates love as the rasa from which all emotions emerge.

Anuragam, choreographed by Sheela Unnikrishnan and music by violinist Embar Kannan, will be performed by dancers from the Sridevi Nrithyalaya.

'This year, through dance, we explore the many expressions of love across India's literature, music and storytelling traditions,' Aditi Jaitly Jadeja, associate director, Performing Arts, KNMA said.

'The festival brings together senior artists alongside a newer generation of accomplished artists, from those who carry traditions forward to those who are reinterpreting and pushing the boundaries of their practice,' Jaitly Jadeja added.

Day three will explore love through friendship, romance, devotion and longing.

The programme includes Kadal, an excerpt from Subhadra-kalyanam, which reflects upon sibling bonds, friendship and romantic love.

The presentation, led by P Rajagopal, Hanne M de Bruin, will bring together masters of the Kattaikkutta danceform.

The evening will move ahead with Milan, a choreographic interpretation of the life and poetry of the 19th-century Punjabi mystic Piro, performed by Bharata Natyam practitioner Meera Sreenarayanan.

The third day of the festival will conclude with Anurakti, a contemporary work inspired by Akka Mahadevi's vachana that contemplates a love beyond worldly attachment, headed by Mumbai-based choreographer Jahnavi Sheriff and her group.

The final day will turn towards devotion, surrender and transcendence through four distinct performances -- Bhakti, a presentation of Kathivanoor Veeran Theyyam rooted in a legendary love story from Kerala; Pranidhana, based on Sant Janabai's devotion to Lord Panduranga, performed by Bharata Natyam dancer Harinie Jeevitha; Rang Ruhani, which explores the relationship between Amir Khusrau and Nizamuddin Auliya, presented by Bharata Natyam dancer Aditya P V and Kathak artiste Dheerendra Tiwari.

The festival will conclude with Basanta Anuraga, a celebration of Krishna through the moods of spring, love, longing and enchantment.

This Odissi presentation will be led by Odissi dancer Aruna Mohanty, and the Orissa Dance Academy.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff