India's Code on Wages mandates strict payout deadlines, two-day full and final settlements, universal wage coverage and capped deductions to safeguard employees and enhance payroll transparency.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Strict, standardised payment timelines : Section 17 establishes mandatory payment deadlines based on how workers are engaged -- monthly salaries must be paid before the 7th of the following month, daily workers at the end of their shift, weekly workers on the day before their off-day and fortnightly workers within two days of fortnight-end.

: Section 17 establishes mandatory payment deadlines based on how workers are engaged -- monthly salaries must be paid before the 7th of the following month, daily workers at the end of their shift, weekly workers on the day before their off-day and fortnightly workers within two days of fortnight-end. Fast-track exit clearance (2-day F&F rule) : Section 17(2) requires employers to settle all terminal dues within two working days of an employee's resignation, dismissal or retrenchment, drastically reducing traditional 30-to-90-day clearance windows.

: Section 17(2) requires employers to settle all terminal dues within two working days of an employee's resignation, dismissal or retrenchment, drastically reducing traditional 30-to-90-day clearance windows. Universal coverage across all salary tiers : By removing the former wage ceiling (previously capped at Rs 24,000/month), statutory protections against delayed payouts and illegal pay deductions now apply to every employee, from entry-level staff to executive roles.

: By removing the former wage ceiling (previously capped at Rs 24,000/month), statutory protections against delayed payouts and illegal pay deductions now apply to every employee, from entry-level staff to executive roles. 50 per cent basic wage rule (Section 2y) : Allowance exclusions cannot exceed 50 per cent of an employee's total remuneration (CTC). This means ensuring basic pay, dearness allowance (DA) and retaining allowance form at least half of total earnings, which increases statutory gratuity accruals and EPF calculations.

: Allowance exclusions cannot exceed 50 per cent of an employee's total remuneration (CTC). This means ensuring basic pay, dearness allowance (DA) and retaining allowance form at least half of total earnings, which increases statutory gratuity accruals and EPF calculations. Capped pay deductions and mandatory pay slips: Total statutory and authorised deductions cannot exceed 50 per cent of an employee's wages in any pay period. Employers must provide physical or digital wage slips on or before payday.

India's statutory framework governing labour and employment has undergone its most significant overhaul in decades.

By consolidating 29 legacy central labour laws into four streamlined codes -- the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 -- the government of India aims to simplify compliance, expand social security coverage and protect worker rights across both the organised and unorganised sectors.

Among these four frameworks, the Code on Wages, 2019, serves as the primary legislation for wage administration. It replaces four historic statutes: the Payment of Wages Act, 1936; the Minimum Wages Act, 1948; the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965; and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.

This explainer outlines what the Code on Wages mandates regarding salary payment schedules, terminal payouts, wage definitions under Section 2(y), employee grievance mechanisms and the statutory role of institutions like the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

1. Statutory salary timelines

Under legacy labour laws, salary disbursement dates varied significantly across industries, states and company policies, frequently leading to unpredictable payment schedules for workers.

Section 17 of the Code on Wages establishes uniform, non-negotiable payment deadlines based on how wages are calculated:

Monthly wage earners

For employees paid on a monthly basis, employers are legally required to credit salaries before the expiry of the 7th day of the succeeding month.

Daily wage earners

Workers engaged on daily rates must be paid at the end of their work shift.

Weekly wage earners

Employees paid on a weekly schedule must receive their earnings on the last working day prior to their scheduled weekly off.

Fortnightly wage earners

Those paid fortnightly must receive their wages within two days after the end of the fortnight.

By standardising these windows, the code eliminates arbitrary payroll delays and guarantees financial predictability for workers across all industries.

2. The 2 working days rule for full and final (F&F) settlement

One of the most impactful provisions introduced by the Code on Wages concerns terminal dues.

Under legacy practices, when an employee resigned, retired or was terminated, the full and final settlement often stretched across 30 to 90 days.

Employers routinely cited internal audits, clearance paperwork or notice-period reconciliations to defer payouts.

Section 17(2) of the Code fundamentally alters this process; when an employee is removed, dismissed, retrenched or resigns from service, the employer must pay all wages and statutory dues within two working days of the employee's exit.

This requirement drastically compresses clearance cycles, preventing organisations from holding earned salaries hostage during exit disputes.

It compels human resource and finance departments to automate exit approvals and streamline final settlement workflows.

3. Universal wage coverage: Protecting all salary tiers

Under the former Payment of Wages Act, 1936, statutory protections against unauthorised deductions and delayed payouts applied only to workers earning below a designated wage ceiling (most recently Rs 24,000 per month).

Mid-level managers, technology professionals and senior executives earning above this threshold were excluded from statutory recovery mechanisms, forcing them to seek relief through civil courts during salary withholding disputes.

The Code on Wages removes this wage ceiling entirely.

The statutory protections governing timely payment, wage slips and authorised deductions apply universally to all employees, regardless of their job designation or salary bracket.

Whether an individual earns a minimum wage or draws an executive corporate package, the law guarantees timely disbursement and statutory oversight.

4. The 50 per cent basic wage rule: Impact on EPF and take-home pay

Section 2(y) of the Code introduces a standardised, universal definition of 'wages' across all four labour codes.

This single definition alters payroll calculations for every establishment operating in India.

The 50 per cent rule explained

Under Section 2(y), 'wages' are defined to include basic pay, DA and retaining allowance.

While employers can offer additional allowances -- such as house rent allowance (HRA), conveyance, special allowances and overtime -- the code mandates that total excluded allowances cannot exceed 50 per cent of the employee's total remuneration (cost to company or CTC).

If the aggregate of excluded allowances exceeds 50 per cent of the total remuneration, the excess amount is automatically reclassified and added back to the statutory wage base.

Impact on EPF, gratuity and net salary

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and statutory gratuity calculations depend directly on this wage definition:

Higher long-term retirement corpus (where employers' contribution is based on full basic)

Since basic wages must constitute at least 50 per cent of total CTC, mandatory EPF contributions (12 per cent of basic wage) and gratuity accruals (15 days' wages per completed year of service) increase significantly for organisations that contribute on actual full basic wages.

Employer option to cap contribution at Rs 15,000

Under statutory EPFO guidelines retained under the Code on Social Security, the legal ceiling for mandatory EPF contribution remains capped at Rs 15,000 per month (12 per cent of Rs 15,000 = Rs 1,800 per month).

Employers retain the statutory leeway to cap their mandatory contribution at Rs 1,800 per month, regardless of how high the employee's calculated basic wage is under the 50 per cent rule.

Voluntary contributions beyond Rs 1,800

Any EPF contribution on basic salary exceeding Rs 15,000 per month is strictly voluntary for both the employee and the employer.

Employees can opt for Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) up to specified statutory deduction limits but employers matching above Rs 1,800 remains optional.

Shift in net take-home pay

Employees whose companies shift to calculating PF on actual basic salaries (above Rs 15,000) will see a reduction in their monthly take-home pay due to higher PF deductions.

Conversely, if a company opts to stick to the Rs 15,000 statutory cap, the employee's take-home pay remains protected while statutory gratuity liabilities still rise under the expanded 50 per cent wage definition.

5. Capping deductions and mandatory wage slips

To protect workers from excessive pay withholding, Section 18 of the Code strictly regulates what employers can deduct from a pay cheque:

Authorised deductions only

Deductions are limited to specific legal provisions, including income tax, EPF/ESI contributions, advance salary recoveries or court-ordered garnishments.

50 per cent ceiling on total deductions

The total value of all authorised deductions made from a worker's wages in any wage period cannot exceed 50 per cent of the total wages. This prevents scenarios where penalty deductions or loan recoveries leave an employee with little to no net income.

Mandatory digital/physical pay slips

Under Section 50(3) read with Rule 34, employers must issue physical or electronic wage slips on or before the salary payment date, giving employees verifiable documentary proof of earnings, allowances and statutory deductions.

6. Dispute redressal: Extended 3-year claim window

To transition from a purely punitive enforcement system toward a compliance-oriented regulatory framework, the Code replaces traditional 'labour inspectors' with inspector-cum-facilitators:

Advisory and facilitative role

Inspector-cum-facilitators advise employers and workers on compliance requirements, conduct web-based randomised inspections generated via central government portals (such as the ministry of labour's Shram Suvidha portal) and encourage amicable resolution before formal judicial escalation.

Extended 3-year claim window

If wage disputes remain unresolved, employees now have three years (extended from the 6-month to 2-year limitation periods under older statutes) to file monetary claims before the Industrial Tribunal or a designated competent authority. This offer workers more time to gather digital records and seek legal remedies.

7. Penalties and decriminalisation framework

The Code balances employee safeguards with decriminalisation measures for compliant employers.

First-time non-compliance offences that do not carry mandatory imprisonment can be compounded by paying 50 per cent of the maximum fine.

However, habitual offenders who repeat wage violations within five years face escalated monetary penalties and potential imprisonment under Sections 54 through 56.

For both employers and workers, the Code on Wages, 2019, represents a structural shift toward transparent compensation, financial security and modernised labour compliance across India.