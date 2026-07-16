9 Facts About The Puri Rath Yatra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sri Sankalpa Mishra/Wikimedia Commons

July 16 will be the biggest and happiest day of the year in Puri, home to the magnificent Jagannath temple.

Over 10 lakh or one million people will arrive at this pretty coastal town in Odisha to pay their respects to Lord Jagannath and witness the grandeur of the Rath Yatra. It is one of India's largest and oldest annual festivals.

A trio of huge chariots, bearing Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra, Subhadra of the famous shrine, are pulled by hordes of devotees to their relative's summer cottage, one mile away over a period of 24 hours.

Music, horses, royalty, plenty of colour and organised cheerful pandemonium are a sideshow to this unmissable full-moon event, which is repeated eight days later when the Lord Jagannath family returns home from their 'vacation'.

Legend has it that the voyage of the Jagannaths symbolises or replays Krishna's journey -- Jagannath is an avatar of Vishnu, as is Krishna -- from Gokul to Mathura.

Beyond the towering chariots and sacred bonhomie, lies a world of fascinating traditions and little-known rituals that have been preserved for centuries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Government of Odisha/Wikimedia Commons

1. The Gods leave the mandir just once in the year

During the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath and his siblings come out of the sanctum of the Jagannath temple and travel among his followers.

This is the only time in the year when devotees can have such a close darshan of the Lord.

Photograph: ANI Photo

2. New chariots every year

Unlike many temple vahans that are reused, the three massive Rath Yatra chariots of Puri are constructed from scratch every year using specific types of wood and traditional methods that have been passed down through generations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Government of Odisha/Wikimedia Commons

3. No nails

Many sections of the raths are assembled using age-old wooden joinery techniques, preserving authentic craftsmanship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Government of Odisha/Wikimedia Commons

4. Journey to the aunt's home

The deities travel to the Gundicha temple, believed to be the home of Lord Jagannath's aunt.

They stay for nine days before getting back to the main temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ImSubhaOdisha/Wikimedia Commons

5. The symbolism of the Suna Besha custom

After returning from the Gundicha temple, the murtis are adorned with gold ornaments in the spectacular Suna Besha ritual.

The golden attire symbolises the supreme status and majesty of Lord Jagannath as the Lord of the Universe.

Photograph: ANI Photo

6. The Maharaja of Puri sweeps the chariots

The ceremony known as Chhera Pahanra sees the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri sweep the chariots with a golden broom, indicating that everyone is equal before God.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Government of Odisha/Wikimedia Commons

7. The chariots are colour-coded

Lord Jagannath's chariot is called Nandighosha, Balabhadra's is Taladhwaja and Subhadra's is Darpadalana.

Each has its own distinctive colour scheme, size and number of wheels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Government of Odisha/Wikimedia Commons

8. The trio is not available before the festival

Following the annual Snana Yatra bathing ceremony, Lord Jagannath, his brother and sister are said to become sick and stay away from public view for about 15 days in a period called Anasara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy jagannathmandirdelhi.com

9. Goddess Lakshmi symbolically blocks Lord Jagannath's return

During the return journey, Hera Panchami is a little tableau that depicts Goddess Lakshmi expressing displeasure at not being included in the trip to the Gundicha temple.