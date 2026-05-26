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9 Cocktails That Belong On The Naughty List

By REDIFF FOOD
3 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 11:29 IST

What exactly makes a cocktail unforgettable? Is it the flavour, the booze, or the outrageously naughty name?

Raunchy, shocking names are actually a marketing device to popularise a drink. They make for great break-the-ice party starters when you serve up a Screaming Orgasm or I'm On The Dill, You Can Cumin Side Me.

Flirtatious classics to drinks that sound like they should come with a warning label, these wildly cheeky concoctions are as bold as the nights they're made for.

Ass Candy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masahiro Naruse/Pexels

1. Ass Candy

Almond Liqueur (preferably Amaretto)+Cherry Cola

Dangerously smooth wee number blending nutty liqueur with fizzy cherry cola. Served ice-cold... A playful drink made for messy nights.

Sex On The Beach

Photograph: Kind courtesy CrystalMixer - CrystalMixer.com/Wikimedia Commons

2. Sex On The Beach

Vodka+Peach Schnapps+Cranberry juice+OJ

A outrageously-named fruit-filled mixed drink blending smooth spirits with zesty citrus and berry flavours.

Famous for its playful name, this popular serve is also recognised as an official classic by the International Bartenders Association.

Hot Lesbian Sex cocktail

Photograph: Kind courtesy Axell crz/Pexels

3. Hot Lesbian Sex

Rum+Cherry Brandy+Peach Brandy+Peach Schnapps

Blush-pink cocktail it mixes fruity sweetness with a wickedly boozy kick.

Tailored or wild nights and absolutely no regrets the morning after.

Teeny Weeny Woo Woo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stuart Webster/Wikimedia Commons

4. Teeny Weeny Woo Woo

Vodka+Peach Schnapps+Cranberry Juice

Another peach schnapps cocktail, it can be drunk in a highball glass or else as a shot. Esquire's food and drink correspondent William Grimes advised back in 1988: 'Do not order this in a strange bar'.

monkey gland

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adrian Scottow/Wikimedia Commons

5. Monkey Gland

Gin+OJ+Grenadine+Absinthe.

Brilliant. Bizarre. Vintage. Sharp citrus notes combined with a subtle kick of aniseed.

Dreamed up during the roaring twenties by legendary barkeep Harry MacElhone at Harry's New York Bar, it was a tribute to the wonky supposedly-scientific idea that monkey's testicles could be grafted onto humans for long life.

Naked Lady Cocktail

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alexander Krivitskiy/Pexels

6. Naked Lady

Rum+Sweet Vermouth+Apricot Brandy+Lemon Juice

Flirty, deceptively smooth, it hides a proper boozy backbone.

Pornstar martini

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Castlebar/Pexels

7. Pornstar Martini

Vanilla-Flavoured Vodka+Passion Fruit Liqueur (preferably Passoã)+Passion Fruit Purée+Vanilla Sugar

Flashy, tropical-inspired, you are hit first with a burst of exotic fruit flavour followed by a silky sweet finish.

Served alongside a crisp glass of bubbly for an extra bit of glamour, this modern bar favourite is all about creating late-night chaos.

Dirty Shirley

Photograph: Kind courtesy Denys Gromov/Pexels

8. Dirty Shirley

Vodka+Grenadine+Lemon-Lime Soda+Maraschino Cherries

The beloved retro drink, the Shirley Temple was given a properly boozy makeover making it dirty and dangerous, hence the Dirty S. Known for its fun, candy-like taste, the drink is topped with a bright red cherry.

Fuzzy Nipple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerardo Pantoja/Pexels

9. Fuzzy Nipple

Peach Schnapps+Irish Cream

Belonging to the nipple family of cocktails that reigned supreme in the 1980s, FN mixes up peach with creamy Irish. A khatarnak drink it owns plenty of kick. Its bhai-behen are Slippery Nipple, Buttery Nipple, Blowjob Shot.

REDIFF FOOD

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