8 Tips To Be Sexually Healthy

8 Tips To Be Sexually Healthy

By REDIFF HEALTH
4 Minutes Read
Last updated on: January 30, 2026 10:06 IST

Simply put, when your heart thrives, so does your sex life.

Partners who openly discuss their needs and preferences enjoy more satisfying intimacy and stronger bonds and WebMD says being honest about what excites you -- and also what doesn't -- can deepen trust and connection.

But beyond constantly re-jigging your sexual relationship, as important is keeping yourself healthy and fit to have sex.

Health and fitness is the key to good sexual health and allows spicy intimacy

Scene from Romeo

 

1. Maintain Cardiac Health

An erection depends on healthy blood flow, which means circulation plays a crucial role.

Healthline states there is a strong connection between raised blood pressure and difficulties with sexual performance. Looking after your cardiovascular system isn't just good for longevity, it also supports intimate wellbeing.

sexual health

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malidate Van/Pexels

2. Eat Smart For Steady Energy

The American Heart Association advises choosing a well-rounded diet that favours whole, slow-release carbohydrates over refined sugars to help sustain energy throughout the day. Energy is vital to a good/adequate sexual life.

sexual health

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels

3. Boost Desire By Staying Active

Raising your heart rate through regular cardio is good for overall fitness and sexual performance.

Try to fit in 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous exercise each week, like swimming or running, and avoid sitting for long stretches to keep your energy and libido high, says Healthline.

sexual health

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

4. Be Present, Feel More

Mindfulness encourages you to fully tune into the here and now. Often introduced through simple meditation, it's especially accessible for beginners and can positively influence sexual wellbeing, explains Medical News Today.

By easing everyday stress and quietening mental distractions, these practices help improve your ability to stay engaged in intimate moments.

sexual health

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

5. Strengthen Intimacy With Kegel Workouts

Pelvic floor training can enhance sexual health in both men and women.

Start by engaging the muscles you'd use to pause urination, hold the squeeze for a couple of seconds, then relax -- aim for 10 repetitions at a time, and repeat this routine around five times daily to build strength and control where it matters most, notes the Harvard Medical School.

sexual health

Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro studio/Pexels

6. Protect Yourself From Hidden Infections

Sexually-transmitted infections often spread through intimate contact without protection, and many show no clear warning signs. Because people may carry them unknowingly and using barriers like condoms or dental dams is essential to reduce the risk and stay safe, as per Mayo Clinic, a leading US medical centre.

sexual health

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniela Elena Tentis/Pexels

7. Make Comfort Priority

Natural moisture doesn't always provide enough comfort during sex, especially during hormonal shifts like menopause, when dryness can occur. Adding a suitable lubricant can ease discomfort and improve pleasure, informs WebMD.

sexual health

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

8. Rethink Relaxation Habits

The ways you may use to switch off -- like drinking alcohol or smoking -- can quietly interfere with sexual stamina and overall performance, states Healthline.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

REDIFF HEALTH
