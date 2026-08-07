8 Outstanding Monsoon Travel Ideas

Make the most of the monsoon with these hatke experiences.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

There's some jadoo, some magic, about the monsoon that makes everything feel so alive.

The hills turn green, waterfalls come into full force, the air smells of fresh earth. Suddenly, staying indoors doesn't seem as exciting.

But let this season be about more than checking into a hill station and then getting stuck in a traffic snarl.

Slow down, travel a little differently, and try something hatke.

Take a cue from this list curated by Mayur Sanap/Rediff and experience the rainy season in ways you probably have not before.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AiRde/Wikimedia Commons

Get Your Hands Dirty

Go on a paddy outing and experience the joy of rice planting. Not far from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, the local farms turn into hustle ground during the sowing season for rice.

Join local farmers, learn about traditional farming techniques, and end the day with a hearty farm-fresh meal. Also a wonderful way for kids to learn where the fresh ingredients on your plate come from!

Where to go: Explore the interiors of Goa, especially Ponda, along with the low-lying coastal plains of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Village Staycation

Slow down a bit and experience rural life in the most authentic way. Spend your weekend walking -- albeit carefully -- through monsoon fields, chatting with locals, enjoying homemade meals and disconnecting from the unbearably fast pace of city life.

The monsoon just hits different in isolation.

Where to go: Choose unique stays at agro-farms near Nashik in Maharashtra, cosy homestays in Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, traditional mud huts in the desert village of Khuri in Rajasthan, or apple orchard stays near Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Tree Houses

Hotels are passe! Wake up to birds chirping, damp forests and rain tapping gently on the roof. Make this monsoon about escaping to cosy tree houses that offer stays that are both comfortable and oh so peaceful.

Where to go: Enjoy peaceful getaway nestled amidst nature in Wayanad and Munnar in Kerala, Coorg in Karnataka, Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh, or Jibhi in Himachal Pradesh for unique stays.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Cooking Classes

We all love munching on snacks during the rains. So why not try your hand at making them? From steaming hot bhajiyas and seasonal favourites to regional delicacies, join a cooking class and learn local recipes that taste even better during monsoon.

Where to go: Join local families in private homes across Goa, Kerala, and rural Rajasthan through online platforms, and learn to cook authentic, delicious regional staples.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Take A Hike

Not every trek has to be challenging. Explore beginner-friendly trails that lead to hidden viewpoints, lush forests, seasonal streams and spectacular waterfalls. Let the monsoon bring out the adventurous side in you.

Check the weather forecast before you venture out, and hike with a group to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Where to go: Take easy hikes to Cheengeri Hills near Wayanad in Kerala, Deori Tal near Ukhimath in Uttarakhand, or Sondai Fort near Mumbai in Maharashtra. These short trails are well-marked, safe, and reward you with aweosme views.

Photograph: David Tarazona/Wikimedia Commons

Get Wet

Be it the Sahyadris, Aravallis, or Nilgiris, the rain totally greens these mountain ranges, where gushing waterfalls come alive. For thrill-seekers, this backdrop offers the ideal setting for high-excitement excursions.

Sign up for a guided waterfall rappelling experience and descend a roaring waterfall. It's an exhilarating mix of adrenaline and adventure!

Make sure you go with a reputable operator. Check reviews and verify that they follow proper safety guidelines.

Where to go: Chase hidden waterfalls like the Bekare waterfall near Bhivpuri or the Dudhiware waterfall near Lonavala in Maharashtra, or head to the Chelavara Falls near Coorg in Karnataka.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Scenic Drives

Not in the mood to to be soaked by monsoon showers? Just roll down the windows and enjoy winding roads lined with waterfalls, misty hills, and stunning greener as you take scenic drives along the ghats and highways. Also a great time for clicking the best of monsoon pictures. You always have hot chai and bhutta for company.

Where to go: Hit the road on scenic monsoon drives from Mumbai to Malshej Ghat, Pune to Kundalika via Tamhini Ghat, Shillong to Cherrapunji, Kochi to Munnar in Kerala, Ahmedabad to Mount Abu, or Bengaluru to Coorg.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Monsoon Photography

The rains paint landscapes into whole new pictures. Bring out the creative in you and join a photography walk, where you can record the mist-wreathed hills, dramatic hued skies, the birdlife and insects. Give your social media feed a makeover with a new shade of monsoon.

Where to go: From the tea slopes of Munnar and the waterfalls of Meghalaya to the coffee estates of Coorg, the misty hills of Mussoorie, the lush greenery of Dzukou Valley near the Nagaland-Manipur border, and the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand, each destination look lovely during the rains.