8 Of India's Most Famous Eidgahs

A space designated or reserved for communal Eid day prayers, year after year, is called an Eidgah or an Idgah and many an Indian city has a landmark, historic Eidgah.

Open air, maybe a maidan or a paved area, the Muslim community gathers on Eid morning for special prayers on the occasions of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

As Eid fast approaches after a particularly warm Ramzan this year in many parts of India, each of these Eidgahs is being cleaned and spruced up before the grand festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of Culture/Wikimedia Commons

1. Jama Masjid, Delhi

Located near the grand old mosque in Old Delhi, it is one of the largest Eid prayer grounds.

Built during the reign of Shah Jahan, the expansive central courtyard is surfaced with red sandstone and looks towards the entrance on the eastern side.

Each side of this open area stretches roughly 99 metres, allowing space for around 25,000 people to gather for prayer.

Positioned at the middle is a rectangular basin made of marble used for ritual washing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mjd1983/Wikimedia Commons

2. Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

Situated close to the Moradabad railway station, this is another expansive worshipping grounds can accommodate roughly 20,000 people.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pinakpani/Wikimedia Commons

3. Kolkata, West Bengal

The tradition of holding Eid prayers at Indira Gandhi Sarani, previously known as Red Road, began in 1919 when the grounds near Shaheed Minar became flooded.

Since then, the site has annually hosted large groups of folks congregating for Eid prayers.

Photograph: ANI Photo/X

4. Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Aishbagh Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh's capital is an important venue for the observance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Large numbers of Lucknow Muslims assemble to offer prayers on the vast open ground and in the adjoining Tayyab Hall.

Its history goes back three centuries and the site also provides designated areas where women can take part in Eid prayers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khalid G A/Wikimedia Commons

5. Malerkotla, Punjab

Located west of Chandigarh, Malerkotla was once a princely territory and remains the only city in Punjab with a Muslim-majority population.

The Malerkotla Eidgah is recognised for its broad prayer field and peaceful surroundings, functioning as a key venue for the community to worship and host social events.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahi Eidgah/Facebook

6. Patna, Bihar

Shahi Eidgah in Patna is a historic structure dating back to the Mughal period.

Around four centuries old, this prominent Eid prayer site was commissioned by Saif Khan, who was related by marriage to Emperor Shah Jahan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sathraho/Wikimedia Commons

7. Sujapur City, Malda, West Bengal

The Sujapur Eidgah Field in Malda is widely recognised for drawing exceptionally large numbers of worshippers, making it one of the biggest Eid grounds in West Bengal.

Photograph: ANI Photo/Facebook

8. Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

The Idgah situated in Bhopal is quite simply enormous -- over 100,000 people can worship simultaneously.