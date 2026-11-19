So you have found a cheap international flight deal and are ready to book.

Hold on!

Before entering your credit card details and paying, there are a few important things you have to 100 per cent check and never overlook when booking an international air ticket or even a domestic one.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

1. Make Sure Your Name Matches Your Passport

Even a small spelling mistake in your name can cause problems at the airport and cost you.

Always enter your full name -- surname, middle and first -- exactly as it appears on your passport, including the correct spelling and in the right order.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Julia Volk/Pexels

2. Check The Cancellation Charges

Travel plans can change unexpectedly. Before booking, seewhether the ticket is refundable or cancellable or re-bookable and how much the airline will deduct if you cancel or change your date.

This is crucial. You should book a cancellable ticket ie date change possible ticket because one never knows what can happen in life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joe Ravi/Wikimedia Commons

3. Choose The Correct Airport

Some cities have more than one airport, and can be far from the city centre.

Look up the airport code and its distance from your destination and the means of getting into town.

A cheaper flight to a distant airport could mean spending extra on taxis, trains or other local transport.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

4. Don't Skip Travel Insurance

An unexpected medical emergency, lost baggage or missed connection can make your trip expensive.

Choose travel insurance that covers medical emergencies, baggage loss, trip cancellations and travel delays.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Timur Weber/Pexels

5. What Is The Baggage Allowance?

A cheaper ticket may not include any checked-in baggage. Before paying, have a glance at the permitted cabin and check-in luggage limits.

Adding a suitcase later can make an apparently cheap ticket much more expensive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy K/Pexels

6. Are There Seat Selection Charges?

Prefer a window seat, extra legroom or a seat near the front?

Verify if your preferred seat is included in the fare or requires an additional payment.

Some airlines charge extra even for standard seat selection. Or free seats can be the last row, middle seats or over-the-wing seats. You want decent seats in the same fare.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yazid N/Pexels

7. Passport Validity

Don't wait until the last minute to see your passport's expiry date. Many countries require at least six months of validity beyond your travel date.

Also, make sure you have enough blank pages for visas and immigration stamps, wherever required. Don't book a ticket till you have this information on hand or you may not be able to travel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jakub Zerdzicki/Pexels

8. Check Visa Requirements Before Booking

Before confirming your flight, look into whether your destination requires a visa, transit visa or any additional entry documents. Also check the processing time and entry conditions to avoid booking a trip you may not be able to take.