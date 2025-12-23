8 Heady Whiskies To Warm You Up This Season

What's the best way to chase the winter cold away?

A dram of the finest whiskey.

Whiskey warms the soul and pairs beautifully with holiday meals, be they happy party barbecues or peaceful nights at home.

Here are 8 exceptional whiskies to savour or share during this chilly mausam, according to a list released by Delhi Duty Free and Mumbai Duty Free.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Delhi Duty Free

1. Toki Suntory Whiskey

The Toki family presents two distinct expressions of Suntory's blending expertise.

Suntory Whiskey Toki brings together Chita grain, Hakushu malt and select Yamazaki malts to create a bright, crisp profile with notes of green apple, basil and white grape.

If you enjoy a refreshing, citrus-led and versatile dram, this is an ideal winter highball whiskey.

For those who prefer something richer and softly smoky, Toki Black offers greater depth. Crafted using heavily peated Hakushu malt and Hakushu grain, it delivers flavours of baked apple, oregano, butterscotch and warming spice, wrapped in a gentle, lingering smoke.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Delhi Duty Free

2. Yamazaki 12 Years Old

Founded in 1923, Yamazaki is Japan's first and most iconic malt whiskey distillery. The 12-year-old showcases the brand's elegance and layered character.

Matured in a combination of sherry, American and Mizunara oak casks, it reveals notes of peach, clove, dried fruit and the gentle, incense-like spice of Mizunara oak.

Refined and warming, it is for slow winter evenings.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Delhi Duty Free

3. Hibiki Japanese Harmony

A standout in any winter whiskey selection, Hibiki Japanese Harmony is a meticulous composition of more than ten malt and three grain whiskies, some aged up to 20 years.

Created to commemorate Suntory's 90-year legacy, it remains an ideal introduction to Japanese whiskey, with gentle sweetness, delicate floral notes and seamless balance.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Delhi Duty Free

4. Hibiki Harmony Master's Select

Rooted in monozukuri, the Japanese philosophy of meticulous making, Harmony Master's Select combines malt and grain whiskies from Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita in a blend that is intricate and expressive.

The whiskey reflects Japan's 24 traditional seasons, symbolised by the 24 facets of its elegant bottle.

With gentle sweetness, subtle floral notes and a refined finish, it is a serene shaam ka companion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hedonne

5. Teacher's Reserve

For more assertive whiskey, Teacher's Reserve stands out as a richly peated Scotch with a contemporary edge.

Built on the fully peated core of Ardmore and finished in a combination of American, European and ex-Islay (Scotland) casks, it delivers smoky warmth layered with honeyed malt, soft fruit and spice.

Bold yet comforting, the whiskey is a great match for hearty winter dishes like kebabs, grills and slow-cooked meats.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Delhi Duty Free

6. Bowmore 16 Year Old Ruby Port Cask Finish

Part of Bowmore's Appellations Series, this whiskey showcases one of Islay, Scotland's oldest distilleries marrying centuries of craftsmanship with a global outlook.

The 16 year old is matured in American oak ex-bourbon and European oak sherry casks, before being finished in hand-selected Ruby Port casks from Portugal's Douro Valley.

Each release in the series highlights Bowmore's mastery of cask influence, and this expression delivers coastal smoke, rich fruit depth and layered complexity.

For collectors and seasoned whiskey drinkers, it offers a refined, winter-ready interpretation of Bowmore's signature style.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Delhi Duty Free

7. Laphroaig 10 Year Old

The 10 year old captures the raw, elemental spirit of Islay -- bold peat smoke layered with sea spray, damp earth and a hint of brine.

Beneath its intensity lies a gentle sweetness, with touches of warm toffee and subtle cocoa adding depth to its full-bodied character.

As the cornerstone of the Laphroaig range, it delivers a long, resonant finish that remains true to the distillery's credo: Once tasted, never forgotten.

A natural winter companion, it pairs excellently with grilled meats, smoked dishes and rich seasonal fare.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Delhi Duty Free

8. Maker's Mark

A signature smooth, wheated bourbon, while rooted in its handcrafted, small-batch heritage, the brand continues to explore new styles that appeal to younger, more experimental drinkers.

Its rich notes of vanilla, caramel and toasted oak work well with warm desserts to grilled meats.