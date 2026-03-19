8 Delightful Recipes For Gudi Padwa

Thursday, March 19 begins the Maharashtrian new year.

Gudi Padwa is brought in with traditional rituals that revolve around a new kalash or pot of silver, copper or bronze, covered in an auspicious red, yellow or saffron piece of cloth. It is hoisted upside down at the entrance of homes welcoming prosperity and good omens.

There is rangoli too. And flowers.

As always, in India: A spectacular array of food.

Choose from these nine recipes and to cook up something delicious for the festival...

Photograph: Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary for Rediff

1. Thandai Shrikhand

Here's a brand new way to make Shrikhand! To a regular recipe of the yoghurt dessert, add a specially made-up thandai masala concocted from khuskhus, sonf, nuts and spices. Recipe: Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary.

Please find the recipe here: Thandai Shrikhand

Photograph: Chef Sheriyar Dotivala for Rediff

2. Kothimbir Vadi

The Maharashtrian snack is often made on special days and Gudi Padwa is one such occasion. Chef Sheriyar Dotivala prepares it with coriander leaves, besan or gram/chickpea flour, spices.

Please find the recipe here: Kothimbir Vadi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Satyajit Dhawale/Wikimedia Commons

3. Thalipeeth

A wholesome state staple, you could consider preparing for the upcoming festival. It is a savoury multi-grain pancake-ish dish with rustic flavours. Chef Merajuddin Ansari uses a blend of rice, bajra, wheat, besan flours, mixed with cumin powder, turmeric.

Please find the recipe here: Thalipeeth

Photograph: Chef Irfan Sayyed for Rediff.com

4. Puran Poli

The traditional sweet flatbread is a must-have during Gudi Padwa. Chef Irfan Sayyed whips it up the classic way: Rounds made from with a soft wheat flour dough stuffed with a sweetened filling of chana dal, jaggery and cardamom.

Please find the recipe here: Puran Poli

Photograph: Kind courtesy JVRKPRASAD/Wikimedia Commons

5. Mirchi Vada

The bold flavours of a green chilly fritter are totally seducing. Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary's recipe has a pungent potato filling tucked inside chillies and then they are fried up.

Please find the recipe here: Mirchi Vada

Photograph: Nandita Chaturvedi for Rediff

6. No-Fry Sabudana Vadas

How can one pass on a recipe for Sabudana Vadas, especially this unusual one by Nandita Chaturvedi that requires minimal oil?

Please find the recipe here: No-Fry Sabudana Vadas

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

7. Rice Coconut Laddoo

Chef Abinas Nayak sets out to make coconut laddoos but also adds walnuts that totally elevates the flavour of the sweetmeat adding a nutty accent.

Please find the recipe here: Rice Coconut Laddoo

Photograph: Gopal Jha for Rediff

8. Apple Basundi

Gopal Jha pops apples into the rich, creamy Indian milk pudding along with cardamom. The grated apple lend it a subtle fruity flavour.

Please find the recipe here: Apple Basundi