8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

Capsicum is a vegetable that can divide opinion.

Some people love its crunchy texture and distinctive taste, while others groan when they spot it in their food.

But these eight recipes might just change minds... big time.

From stuffed capsicums and hearty soups to salads, pasta and curries, here are some delicious ways to give peppers a starring role.

Photograph: Chef Kunal Kapoor for Rediff

1. Bharwa Shimla Mirchi

Chef Kunal Kapoor stuffs capsicum with spicy potato, sweet corn and paneer. The peppers are then simmered in a rich red gravy. Best enjoyed with hot, buttery naans. Yummy!

Please find the recipe here: Bharwa Shimla Mirchi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simply Starters for Rediff

2. Capsicum Dhokla

Give the dhokla a new life. Chef Shakuntala Saraf in her cookbook Simply Starters explains how Shimla mirch can be incorporated in the Gujarati snack. Light, fluffy and packed with flavour, it makes a delightful starter for any occasion.

Please find the recipe here: Capsicum Dhokla

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal for Rediff

3. Roasted Corn And Capsicum Soup

Sangita Agrawal prepares a soup packed with the smoky sweetness of roasted corn and the fresh taste of capsicum. You will love it.

Please find the recipe here: Roasted Corn And Capsicum Soup

Photograph: Kind courtesy rovingI/Wikimedia Commons

4. Stuffed Shimla Mirch

There's something difficult-to-pass-up about a chatpata potato filling tucked inside crisp green capsicums. Ruchira Acharekar offers a recipe for a simple, homestyle dish.

Please find the recipe here: Stuffed Shimla Mirch

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

5. Shakshouka

A bubbling pan of spiced tomatoes, peppers and perfectly-cooked eggs mopped up with freshly-baked, crusty bread is a wonderful weekend treat, discovers Hitesh Harisinghani. He shares his recipe.

Please find the recipe here: Shakshouka

Photograph: Ashish Mehrotra/Rediff

6. Paneer Pepper Salad

Make the most of seasonal sweet peppers with this quick and colourful salad by Deepa Mehrotra. Paneer comes together with air-fried zucchini, broccoli and crisp peppers for a light, wholesome dish that is ready in just 10 minutes.

Please find the recipe here: Paneer Pepper Salad

Photograph: The Finch

7. Peppery Penne Arrabbiata

If you're new to making pasta at home, this is a great recipe to start your pasta adventures with. Chef Rahul Khare gives the classic tomato-based sauce a colourful boost with three kinds of capsicum, zucchini and broccoli, while garlic adds a punch of extra taste.

Please find the recipe here: Peppery Penne Arrabbiata

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bayroute, Mumbai

8. Maqluba

Chef Ajay Thakur brings the taste of the Middle East to the table with this Levantine offering -- a fragrant one-pot dish it consists of layers of rice, vegetables and meat. Finally it is flipped upside down before serving, the impressive dish is as delightful to look at as it is to eat.

Please find the recipe here: Maqluba