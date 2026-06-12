8 Air Coolers To Survive This Summer

It's not too late to buy that cooler as summer temperatures reach their highest yet.

The humble cooler is a more economical and eco-friendly solution to handle dusty afternoons and sleepless, sweaty nights.

Here's a curated list of 8 air coolers available in the market, shortlisted on the basis of consistent buyer feedback on Amazon, where factors like cooling efficiency, durability and value for money have weightage.

Choose a cooler that suits your room and your wallet

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Bajaj Platini PX97 Torque 36-Litre Personal Air Cooler: ₹5,799

Bajaj brings a compact yet efficient cooling solution with the Platini PX97 Torque.

Featuring a 36-litre water tank and honeycomb cooling pads, its power comes from Turbo Fan Technology offering a strong air throw of up to 30 feet with three-speed control and 3 years of warranty.

Designed for small rooms of up to 150 sq ft, the machine delivers practical summer relief at an affordable price point.

2. EECOCOOL Bulbul 75L Desert Air Cooler: ₹6,999

This model is a heavy-duty cooling option designed for larger home spaces, with a generous 75-litre water tank for extended performance. Comes equipped with a powerful 12-inch fan, supported by large honeycomb cooling pads for improved efficiency.

The cooler features auto swing technology and comes with three-speed control to suit varying comfort needs. Inverter compatibility makes it a reliable choice during power cuts.

3. TEKCOOL Mini Cooler: ₹699

A pocket solution, the TEKCOOL Mini Cooler provides your own escape from the heat with its compact, portable design. Combining fan and mist functions, it features 3 wind speeds, 3 spray modes, a 1 or 2 or 3-hour timer and 7-colour LED lights.

Ideal for office, home, dorm, or travel, it's a handy little device for instant, personal cooling.

4. Voltas Grand 72 Desert Cooler: ₹11,669

Robust cooling is what the Grand 72 brings, featuring a 72-litre tank and honeycomb cooling pads. It delivers turbo air throw with a large water tank for extended performance.

Ideal for rooms up to 600 sq ft, it is built for long-lasting comfort in hot weather.

5. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler: ₹13,499

A 65-litre desert air cooler it is fitted with an Everlast pump for durability. It features autofill functionality and 4-way air deflection for uniform cooling.

Designed for rooms up to 650 sq ft, the cooler is a strong performer for larger living spaces.

6. Kenstar MAHA KOOL HC 70 L Desert Air Cooler: ₹12,490

Reviews paint this Kenstar model as a powerful and dependable solution for large rooms. With its massive 70-litre tank, anti-bacterial honeycomb pads and high-speed fan, it is built for strong and hygienic cooling.

The 50-foot air throw ensures wide coverage, while inverter compatibility makes it practical during power cuts.

7. RR Signature GRANDEUR PLUS Desert Air Cooler 100 L: ₹11,490

The RR Signature GRANDEUR PLUS 100 Litre Desert Air Cooler delivers powerful and wide-ranging cooling for large spaces. With a strong 45 ft air throw and 4-way deflection, it ensures uniform airflow across every corner of the room.

8. Havai JJR Plus Air Cooler with Ice Chamber: ₹7,490

What makes this cooler stand apart is that over and above the 50-litre tank, it has an integrated ice chamber for enhanced cooling output. The three-speed control and a portable design gives flexibility and convenience. It is a solid mid-range option for dependable summer cooling.