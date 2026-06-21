7 Eco-Friendly Father's Day Gifts

Looking for a meaningful gift for your dad?

Not a Father's Day gift that might end up forgotten, gathering dust on a shelf.

How about something he might actually use... And the earth will be grateful to you for.

Solar-powered gadgets or accessories crafted from recycled materials. Invest a little more thought, right?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Reusable Coffee Cup

Most fathers start their day with a piping hot cuppa. Crafted from stainless steel, bamboo fibre or other sustainable materials, these sturdy mugs keep drinks hot and last forever.

2. Solar-Powered Power Bank

A nifty little device harnesses the sun's energy to keep it charged. Greener and great for travelling, trekking, commuting or if simply caught in a power cut.

3. Rechargeable Electric Lighter

Less matches, less wood, less disposable lighters, less plastic. Environmentally friendly .

Sleek and waste-reducing, it is universal lighter -- barbecues, candles, agarbattis etc.

4. Recycled Leather Wallet

The most classic and common Father's Day gifts, but a recycled one? Hits it out of the park!

5. Bamboo Desk Organiser

Made from one of the world's fastest-growing renewable resources, keep Dad's work space organised.

6. Rechargeable LED Torch

The kind of sustainable gadget he can carry to the car, store at his desk, keep always handy. You never know when you need a powerful flashlight, quite a bit stronger than the beam of a cellphone. No single-use batteries. Good for everything from evening walks to unexpected power outages.

7. Recycled Ocean Plastic Sunglasses

Stylish. Lightweight. Environmentally responsible. And so coool! Made from recycled ocean plastic so marine waste actually becomes something genuinely useful. Every pair is a small reminder about thoughtful choices.