6 Things To Do Before Your Appraisal Meeting

'Decide in advance what you want -- an A rating, a pay increase, a bigger role or a specific learning opportunity. Ask for it directly,' advises rediffGURU Krishna Kumar.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational reasons. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.com

Annual appraisals do not simply review your performance.

It is an opportunity to highlight your skills and achievements, realise where you stand and set career goals for the future.

So, how do you impress your manager without exaggerating or boasting about your achievements?

"You don't need to exaggerate. Visibility comes from being specific and factual, not from sounding bigger," advises rediffGURU Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO, GoMoTech, a company that provides strategic consulting in B2B sales, performance management and digital transformation.

Need advice on your next career move? Ask rediffGURU Krishna Kumar HERE

Anonymous: My annual appraisal is coming up and I am not sure how to prepare for the discussion with my manager.

Throughout the year, I have completed my assigned work and taken up some additional responsibilities but I am not very good at highlighting my achievements.

I have seen some colleagues explain their contributions confidently and get good salary hikes while others who do their work quietly seem to receive average ratings.

I don't want to exaggerate my work just to impress my manager but I also want my efforts to be recognised fairly.

It's indeed a very good question.

May I suggest following:

You don't need to exaggerate. Visibility comes from being specific and factual, not from sounding bigger.

1. Build your record before the meeting

Go through your e-mails, chats and project notes from the year. For each item, write what you did, stated plainly.

The result: You have saved time, money, reduced errors, met a deadline and maybe helped a person or your team in the process.

Add numbers wherever possible.

'Cut report turnaround from 5 days to 2' lands better than 'improved the process'.

2. Separate your assigned work from your extra work

The extra responsibilities you handled are your strongest case.

List them clearly, noting who benefited and what would have been missed without you.

3. Frame it as a short story, not a boast

Use this pattern: 'The situation was X, I did Y, and the outcome was Z.'

It sounds confident without sounding inflated, because every claim is backed by a fact.

4. Use 'I' to explain your part, 'we' for the team's

Credit others honestly but be clear about your own role.

Many quiet performers lose out by saying 'we' for everything.

5. Prepare your asks

Decide in advance what you want -- an A rating, a pay increase, a bigger role or a specific learning opportunity.

Ask for it directly and back it with your list.

If the answer is no, ask what specifically would change it and get that in writing if you can.

6. Fix the long-term gap

Quiet performers get overlooked because their work isn't visible between appraisals.

Send your manager a short monthly or quarterly update on what you completed. Then the appraisal is a summary, not a surprise.

If you can share your key achievements, I can help you turn them into clear, confident talking points.

I hope this helps.

All the best.

Need advice on your next career move? Ask rediffGURU Krishna Kumar HERE

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