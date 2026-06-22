6 Taxpayer Categories Face Scrutiny

Taxpayers should reconcile returns with AIS, Form 26AS and maintain all supporting records.

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The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued guidelines for the compulsory selection of income tax returns (ITRs) for complete scrutiny during the financial year (FY) 2026-2027, covering returns filed in FY 2025-2026.

The instructions identify six categories of taxpayers whose returns must undergo detailed examination by the Income Tax Department.

The department must issue scrutiny notices in such cases by June 30, 2026.

The revised framework seeks to focus enforcement efforts on cases with higher tax-risk indicators while reducing scrutiny of routinely compliant taxpayers.

Key Points CBDT has identified six taxpayer categories for mandatory complete scrutiny of income tax returns in FY27.

Complete scrutiny allows assessing officers to examine all return components and supporting financial documents.

Survey, search, reassessment and recurring addition cases are among key triggers for compulsory scrutiny.

Information indicating possible tax evasion from multiple agencies can also result in detailed examination.

What Complete Scrutiny Means?

Scrutiny assessments are classified as complete and limited.

If the department detects a mismatch in a deduction claim under Section 80G, it may select the case for limited scrutiny only to verify that claim.

"In a complete scrutiny, the assessing officer (AO) may review all components of the return," says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co.

Taxpayers undergoing complete scrutiny may need to submit a wider range of supporting documents.

Survey case

A survey is a proceeding in which tax authorities may visit business premises to inspect books of account, verify cash and stock, and gather information relevant to tax compliance.

"A return will be compulsorily selected for complete scrutiny if a survey under Section 133A, other than a TDS-related survey under Section 133A(2A), has been conducted on or after April 1, 2024," says Agarwala.

Search under Section 132

A search under Section 132 is used in cases involving suspected tax evasion, undisclosed income or unaccounted assets.

Authorised tax officers can enter and search premises, inspect electronic records, and seize books, documents, cash, jewellery and other valuables.

"Unlike a survey, which is limited to verifying business records and generally does not permit seizure of assets, a search involves far wider powers," says Agarwala.

Section 148 notice

A notice under Section 148 is issued when the tax department believes income may have escaped assessment and seeks to reopen a completed assessment.

"Under CBDT guidelines, certain Section 148 cases are compulsorily selected for scrutiny, including those linked to search actions initiated between April 1, 2021, and September 1, 2024, survey actions conducted on or after April 1, 2021, and other reassessment cases where proceedings are required to be completed by March 31, 2027," says Agarwala.

Recurring additions

Recurring additions refer to situations where the tax department made an addition to a taxpayer's income in an earlier year, but the taxpayer continues to adopt the same tax position in subsequent years.

The addition made in the earlier assessment year must exceed Rs 50 lakh in specified metro charges.

The limit is Rs 20 lakh in non-metro charges.

"In addition, the issue must have attained finality in favour of the tax department," says Vinay Deshmane, partner-corporate tax, tax & regulatory advisory, BDO India.

The objective is to identify taxpayers who continue to claim deductions, exemptions or other tax benefits on issues that have already been conclusively decided against them in earlier years.

Tax evasion information

The Income Tax Department receives information from its own investigation wing and agencies such as Customs, goods and services tax (GST) authorities, the Enforcement Directorate, Sebi and foreign tax authorities.

"If this information suggests possible tax evasion or undisclosed income, the return may be picked for compulsory scrutiny," says Deshmane.

Key steps for taxpayers

Taxpayers should ensure that their returns are accurate.

"Match your return with the annual information statement (AIS), Form 26AS and other supporting records," says Rupali Singhania, founder, Areete Consultants.

Disclose all income and assets, including foreign assets.

"Retain documents supporting income and deductions claimed under Chapter VI-A of the Income-tax Act, as during scrutiny the burden of proof lies with the taxpayer," says Singhania.

How to respond to a scrutiny notice

Read the notice, identify information and documents sought.

File accurate, complete and timely response through income-tax e-filing portal.

Upload supporting documents.

Avoid delay as non-response can lead to ex parte assessment without considering taxpayer's submissions.

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Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff