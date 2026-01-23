6 Special Foods For Goddess Saraswati

On the eve of Saraswati Puja, devotees traditionally prepare a yellow-coloured prasad for the Goddess of Knowledge.

The offering can vary from Kolkata's Bhoger Khichuri to Motichoor Ladoos -- each region having their own sacred bhog, but always something yellow, the goddess' favourite colour.

The first offering occurs along with Charnamrit or Panchamrit, a sweet drink symbolising auspiciousness, wisdom and the energy of learning.

Delicacies cooked up for Saraswati Puja are always yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sibani/Wikimedia Commons

Odia's Dalma

In Shristi Sahoo's recipe, basmati rice are cooked with lentils and seasonal vegetables, flavoured with mild spices and it is prepared without onion or garlic.

Light, nourishing and deeply traditional, Dalma is first offered as bhog to Goddess Saraswati and later enjoyed as prasad.

Please find the recipe here: Odia's Dalma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritzolina/Wikimedia Commons

West Bengal's Bhoger Khichuri

A quintessential offering from Kolkata, Bhoger Khichuri is an inseparable part of the Bengali Saraswati Puja.

Prepared with rice, lentils and vegetables, and delicately spiced, it is slow-cooked as per Nayana Afroz's recipe.

Please find the recipe here: Bhoger Khichuri

Photograph: Taruna Deepak for Rediff

UP's Gur Ke Meethe Chawal

An asli Saraswati Puja occasion offering from Uttar Pradesh, this sweet chawal is about basmati rice being gently cooked in ghee and sweetened with gur (jaggery).

Subtle hints of jeera and whole black pepper lend a special taste, while nuts, raisins etc add richness the way Taruna Deeepak makes it.

Please find the recipe here: Gur Ke Meethe Chawal

Photograph: Jofy Abraham for Rediff

Motichoor Ladoos

A popular ladoo for Saraswati Puja, it is the sweet of choice north and central India.

Chef Sidharth Bhardwaj creates the sweet with tiny besan balls, soaked in sugar syrup and shaped with ghee. They are considered an auspicious sweet for Goddess Saraswati.

Please find the recipe here: Motichoor Ladoos

Photograph: Chef Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

Bihar's Mung Dal Halwa

A much-loved sweet in Bihar during Basant Panchami, it comes together when mung dal is carefully roasted with ghee and sugar.

Rich-tasting, the halwa is entirely sattvik. Recipe: Chef Sarab Kapoor.

Please find the recipe here: Mung Dal Halwa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Skubydoo/Wikimedia Commons

Charnamrit

An integral part of Saraswati Puja across India, Charnamrit is the first prasad offered once the rituals conclude.

It is a sacred blend of yoghurt, milk, tulsi leaves, sugar, honey and rose essence and is said to carry divine blessings.

Chef Kunal Kapur's preparation also uses kewra (pandanus essence) and he serves it with banana chips.

Please find the recipe here: Charnamrit