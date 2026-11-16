Cleaner Indoor Air: 6 Purifiers Worth Considering

From dust plus allergens to microscopic pollutants and airborne viruses, indoor air can contain several invisible contaminants, especially when the AQI of the air outside your home is skyrocketing.

Air purifiers with advanced filtration and smart sensors can help tackle these concerns.

Here are some models that promise cleaner indoor air with powerful purification and real-time monitoring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Qubo

1. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q450

The Hero Group's Qubo Q450 air purifier covers areas of up to 450 sq ft and delivers a claimed CADR of 300 cubic metres per hour.

Its five-stage filtration system includes a washable pre-filter, PP filter, Nano-Silver filter, activated carbon layer and True HEPA H13 filter.

Price: Rs 9,990

Photograph: Kind courtesy Philips

2. Philips Ac4221/61

This Philips model delivers a CADR of 600 cubic metres per hour, covering up to 1,679 sq ft.

Its four-layer filtration system removes 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.003 microns.

Price: Rs 24,232

Photograph: Kind courtesy Honeywell

3. Honeywell Air Touch V2

The purifier covers up to 388 sq ft and offers a CADR of 250 cubic metres per hour.

Its four-stage filtration system combines a washable pre-filter, H13 HEPA, Nano-Silver antibacterial layer and activated carbon filter to trap pollutants and reduce odours.

Price: Rs 8,399

Photograph: Kind courtesy Coway

4. Coway Airmega 150 (AP-1019C)

It is a purifier that covers up to 355 sq ft and features a three-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, carbon layer and H13 True HEPA filter to capture dust, allergens and fine particles while reducing odours.

Price: Rs 14,999

Photograph: Kind courtesy Xiaomi

5. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4

A model from Xiaomi that offers a CADR of 400 cubic metres per hour and covers up to 516 sq ft.

Its triple-layer filtration system combines a primary filter, True HEPA and activated carbon to capture 99.97 per cent of 0.3-micron particles, while reducing odours and VOCs.

Price: Rs 18,999

Photograph: Kind courtesy Philips

6. Philips 3000i AC3055

With a 520 cubic metres per hour CADR, it claims to neutralise 99.9 per cent of airborne viruses and aerosols, while checking for microscopic pollutants 1,000 times every second.

Price: Rs 31,990