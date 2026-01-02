6 Fan Heaters: Winter's Latest Comfort Companion

As temperatures dip, fan heaters are fast becoming a winter essential.

Discover top-rated online options that deliver rapid warmth and have space-saving designs, ideal for cosy corners or tiny rooms.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Russell Hobbs 800W Carbon

Seasonal heating is an elevated upmarket experience with this carbon heater. Gentle infrared radiation warms the space uniformly.

With two selectable temperature modes, it offers adaptable comfort. Ideal for both home living areas and professional settings, it is available at ₹2,199 and includes a two-year guarantee.

2. Ledvance Sun Heater

The Sun heater provides rapid warmth, ensuring a toasty environment in moments.

Its stay-cool handle offers added safety, while dual heat options allow effortless adjustment. Ideal for bedrooms and compact living spaces. Priced at ₹1,420, it comes with a one-year guarantee.

3. SUMMERCOOL Sun Heater

Featuring a 16-inch carbon disc and 1200W power, this heater warms larger spaces with ease and efficiency.

Prices fluctuate online: Available for ₹1,999 on Amazon and just ₹854 on Flipkart, with a one-year guarantee included.

4. DORESshop Energy Efficient

A petite fan heater, it delivers swift warmth for workspaces and cosy bedrooms. Its collapsible frame allows effortless storage once the chill fades. Priced at ₹1,399.

5. Sun Heater 16" (600/1200W)

The Thermocool Sun Heater features a 16-inch disc plate engineered for precise heating, ideal for rooms between 140-240 sq ft.

It includes an automatic thermal shut-off for added safety and offers two power levels -- 600W and 1200W -- allowing customised comfort. Available for ₹1,899.

6. Pollycool Rainbow Sun Heater

With 300/600W output, Pollycool delivers fast warmth to instantly cosy up your space. Engineered for efficient heating with low energy use, it's ideal for daily comfort. Priced at ₹999.