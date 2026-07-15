6 Famous Rath Yatras Across India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krupasindhu Muduli/Wikimedia Commons

The Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha -- coming up on July 16 this year -- is one of India's most spectacular religious celebrations.

It unfolds with the thunder of drums, clouds of incense and devotees by the thousands shepherd Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Lord Krishna and his two siblings, through happy throngs, pulling them along in giant wooden chariots or cars.

While the giant Puri event draws global attention -- and has been for centuries and is the origin of the word juggernaut -- several other cities, across the country, honour Lord Jagannath with equal devotion and powerful rituals.

Where should you go? Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Snehrashmi/Wikimedia Commons

1. Ahmedabad, Gujarat

One of the oldest Rath Yatras outside Puri, the Ahmedabad procession has been occurring since 1878, when apparently Shree Sarangdasji, an ardent follower of Lord Jagannath had a vision that the Lord told him to establish another temple in his honour in Gujarat and Shri Jagannathji Mandir was built.

At this car festival there are decorated elephants, who are the first to see Lord Jagannath, devotional music and rejoicing as the chariots crawl through the city's streets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rangan Datta Wiki/Wikimedia Commons

2. Mahesh, West Bengal

Dating back to 1396, the Mahesh Rath Yatra occurs at Serampore and is one of the oldest chariot festivals in the region and is said to be the second oldest in the world.

The tradition flourished after Raja Manohar Roy of the Sheoraphuli royal family established a temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath. There is a dream linked indirectly to the creation of this temple too. It was sage Drubananda Brahmachari who was asked to create murtis of Lord Jagannath and his sister and brother from a neem trunk, which he duly did.

Photograph: Kind courtesy iskconbangalore.org

3. Bengaluru, Karnataka

The first ISKCON-organised Rath Yatra, called the Krishna Balarama Ratha Yatra, was held in 1985 in Bengaluru.

At the beginning there were two chariots -- one for Lord Krishna and his elder brother Lord Balarama, but on one occasion, for unforeseen reasons, they rode together and they have uniquely ridden together ever since through Rajajinagar in chariots pulled by devotees.

Prasadam is handed out to folks that line the streets and it has become one of South India's most prominent chariot festivals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

4. Hauz Khas, Delhi

In 2026, Delhi will mark the 48th edition of its Rath Yatra, bringing Lord Jagannath's festival to the heart of the national capital.

Despite being more than 1,500 km from Puri, the organisers are careful to follow the key rituals that make the yatra so special to followers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govt. Of India

5. Imphal, Manipur

Known locally as Kang Chingba, Manipur's Rath Yatra occurs mainly in Imphal and focuses on the state's 1846-built Shree Shree Govindaji Temple, near Kangla fort. It blends Vaishnav traditions with the state's unusual cultural heritage. Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra ride a fancy chariot towards Kangjeibung or Palace Gate.