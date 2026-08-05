6 Couple Lessons: Why Zendaya And Tom Holland Are So Amazing

In a world where celebrity relationships often play out on social media, Zendaya and Tom Holland have quietly created one of Hollywood's most-loved romances.

Whether it's cheering each other on during interviews, making each other laugh on red carpets or fiercely protecting their private life, the Spider-Man co-stars have shown that grand declarations aren't the only way to express love.

Here are six relationship lessons we can all take from Tom and Zendaya.

Photograph: Franceso Fotia/Reuters

Let friendship be the foundation

Before they became a couple, Tom and Zendaya spent years as friends and co-stars.

Their easy camaraderie during the Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) press tour had fans rooting for them long before they confirmed their romance.

Instead of rushing into a relationship, they allowed trust, comfort and friendship to grow first as they continued to act together in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

By the time they stepped out to publicise Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey this year, they admitted to having pulled off a secret wedding.

Lesson: The strongest relationships are often built on genuine friendship. When you enjoy each other's company beyond romance, everything else comes naturally.

Celebrate your partner's wins like they're your own

Whether it's Tom praising Zendaya's work ethic or Zendaya proudly talking about Tom's dedication as Spider-Man, the couple never hesitates to publicly admire one another's achievements.

Zendaya even said Tom carries the spirit of Spider-Man into real life because of the kindness he shows fans, especially children.

Lesson: Healthy relationships aren't competitions. Your partner's success should feel like a shared victory.

Privacy can be romantic too

Despite being among the most photographed couples in the world, Tom and Zendaya have consistently kept their relationship away from constant public scrutiny.

From quietly dating to keeping their engagement and wedding low-key, they've drawn clear boundaries between their careers and personal lives.

Industry experts have even called their approach a ‘masterclass’ in protecting a relationship from unnecessary noise.

Lesson: Not every happy moment needs an audience. Some memories become more meaningful when they're just yours.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Never stop making each other laugh

Anyone who's watched their interviews knows that Zendaya is often laughing at Tom's jokes, while Tom loves teasing her with his playful humour.

Their goofy banter both on and off the sets, shared inside jokes and ability to laugh together have become one of the defining traits of their relationship.

Lesson: Laughter won't solve every problem but it certainly makes life's stressful moments easier to navigate together.

Support doesn't always have to be loud

Tom has repeatedly stepped back to let Zendaya have her moment on red carpets while Zendaya is often seen quietly encouraging Tom during interviews.

Their affection isn't performative; it's reflected in small gestures, thoughtful compliments and simply showing up for each other.

Lesson: Love is often found in the little things -- listening, encouraging and making your partner feel seen.

Be each other's safe space

Zendaya has shared that Tom's warmth and outgoing personality help bring her out of her shell, while Tom has spoken about being happily ‘locked up and in love’.

Rather than trying to change each other, they embrace their different personalities and create space for one another to be authentic.

Lesson: The right relationship doesn't ask you to become someone else. It simply makes it easier to be yourself.