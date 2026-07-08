6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To

A visit to a chocolate festival is a journey purely fuelled by temptation. And maybe the best kind of travel you can do??
Both medieval towns and bustling cities are -- briefly -- transformed into chocolate wonderlands where tastings, live demonstrations, edible art displays go on.
These six chocolate festivals promise sweet memories. Read on...
1. Salon du Chocolat, Paris
The world's largest chocolate festival returns from October 28 to November 1, 2026.
Expect dazzling chocolate-inspired fashion creations, on-the-spot demonstrations by leading chocolatiers and pastry chefs and a much more deliciousness.
2. Chocolate Festival Of Belize, Punta Gorda
Central America has a lively annual celebration dedicated to Ixcacao each May in the country's cacao-growing Toledo district.
The fest is about chocolate, culture and community spirit. It offer the works -- gourmet tastings, local cuisine, music, arts and its popular Wine & Chocolate Gala, while showcasing Belize's rich cocoa heritage.
3. EuroChocolate, Perugia
Every year, gorgeous Perugia turns even more gorgeous -- and yummy too -- during EuroChocolate for nine long and scrumptious days in November.
The festival fills this Italian city's historic squares with a deliciously happy mood that is hard to resist. Also hard to pass up are the mouthwatering tastings, giant chocolate creations and artisan treats.
4. Festichoc, Versoix
Of course, Switzerland had to have a do honouring cacao beans. Its most chocolate-y celebration, in late March or early April, brings together dozens of talented chocolatiers in the charming town of Versoix, near Geneva.
The boxes all tick: Chocolate tastings, edible creations and plenty of irresistible treats to take home. Various family fun activities ensure it's a memorable day for visitors of all ages.
5. Óbidos International Chocolate Festival, Óbidos>
Set against the backdrop of an enchanting Portuguese town, around since the Middle Ages, historic streets gain a distinctly chocolate air each spring in March or April.
Visitors can admire spectacular chocolate sculptures, explore imaginative displays and go bananas sampling a host of sweet creations crafted by talented chocolatiers from across the region.
6. Amsterdam Chocolate Festival, Amsterdam
February turns the city of canals into a paradise for chocolate enthusiasts for a week with over a 100 stalls from 35 nations. Amsterdam is anyway an attractive city and chocolate just ups its game.
The chocolate tamasha includes tasting sessions, hands-on demonstrations and fun stuff for kids.