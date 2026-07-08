6 Chocolate Festivals Worth Travelling To

A visit to a chocolate festival is a journey purely fuelled by temptation. And maybe the best kind of travel you can do??

Both medieval towns and bustling cities are -- briefly -- transformed into chocolate wonderlands where tastings, live demonstrations, edible art displays go on.

These six chocolate festivals promise sweet memories. Read on...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salon du Chocolat

1. Salon du Chocolat, Paris

The world's largest chocolate festival returns from October 28 to November 1, 2026.

Expect dazzling chocolate-inspired fashion creations, on-the-spot demonstrations by leading chocolatiers and pastry chefs and a much more deliciousness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chocolate Festival of Belize

2. Chocolate Festival Of Belize, Punta Gorda

Central America has a lively annual celebration dedicated to Ixcacao each May in the country's cacao-growing Toledo district.

The fest is about chocolate, culture and community spirit. It offer the works -- gourmet tastings, local cuisine, music, arts and its popular Wine & Chocolate Gala, while showcasing Belize's rich cocoa heritage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurochocolate/Wikimedia Commons

3. EuroChocolate, Perugia

Every year, gorgeous Perugia turns even more gorgeous -- and yummy too -- during EuroChocolate for nine long and scrumptious days in November.

The festival fills this Italian city's historic squares with a deliciously happy mood that is hard to resist. Also hard to pass up are the mouthwatering tastings, giant chocolate creations and artisan treats.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Festichoc

4. Festichoc, Versoix

Of course, Switzerland had to have a do honouring cacao beans. Its most chocolate-y celebration, in late March or early April, brings together dozens of talented chocolatiers in the charming town of Versoix, near Geneva.

The boxes all tick: Chocolate tastings, edible creations and plenty of irresistible treats to take home. Various family fun activities ensure it's a memorable day for visitors of all ages.

Photograph: Kind courtesy obidosportugaltourism

5. Óbidos International Chocolate Festival, Óbidos>

Set against the backdrop of an enchanting Portuguese town, around since the Middle Ages, historic streets gain a distinctly chocolate air each spring in March or April.

Visitors can admire spectacular chocolate sculptures, explore imaginative displays and go bananas sampling a host of sweet creations crafted by talented chocolatiers from across the region.

Photograph: Kind courtesy chocoladefestival.amsterdam

6. Amsterdam Chocolate Festival, Amsterdam

February turns the city of canals into a paradise for chocolate enthusiasts for a week with over a 100 stalls from 35 nations. Amsterdam is anyway an attractive city and chocolate just ups its game.

The chocolate tamasha includes tasting sessions, hands-on demonstrations and fun stuff for kids.