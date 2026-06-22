5 Reasons Education Loans Can Be A Smart Investment

Rising study abroad costs are prompting families to use education loans strategically while preserving savings, liquidity and long-term financial stability, explains Yogesh Rawat.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

For Indian families, education remains the cornerstone of upbringing and the most profound investment in a child's future.

Today, however, that investment is increasingly crossing borders. From the US and the UK to Germany, Ireland, Australia, and other emerging destinations, students are pursuing opportunities worldwide.

According to the ministry of external affairs, around 1.25 million Indian students were enrolled in foreign universities as of January 2025.

As global ambitions grow, so does the cost of pursuing them. This is prompting many families to rethink how they fund higher education and increasingly view study-abroad financing as an investment rather than merely a source of funding.

1. A foreign degree now comes with a much larger price tag

Tuition fees are only one part of the equation.

Accommodation, healthcare, insurance, travel, visa-related expenses, and daily living costs can significantly increase the total cost of overseas education. This is why education financing decisions are becoming an integral part of the study-abroad planning process.

Given the scale of all costs, education financing ensures that students and their families can access credit when they need it most.

This strategic investment enables them to pursue their academic journeys right away rather than putting their futures on hold.

2. Global aspirations are growing faster than household incomes

Students today are seeking well-designed programmes, international exposure, and access to global career opportunities.

However, education costs across major destinations have risen steadily over the years. These aspirations are encouraging families to adopt a more structured approach to funding overseas education rather than relying solely on accumulated savings.

Today, digital platforms and global student communities have made information on international education more accessible than ever. While our dreams have gone global, our day-to-day budgets are still rooted at home.

A customised education loan can effectively bridge this gap, enabling students to pursue programmes aligned with their ambitions and career goals, thus turning a global dream into an affordable, immediate reality.

3. Enables uninterrupted focus on pursuing education abroad

An education loan is a strategic investment because it ensures that financial constraints never compromise a student's academic and career potential.

By seamlessly covering tuition and living costs from day one, it eliminates the daily stress of expenses and provides complete peace of mind.

This financial stability allows students to dedicate 100% of their energy to what matters most: Mastering high-demand skills, securing internships, and building the global networks required to strengthen their professional journey.

4. Education loans help protect lifetime savings and support financial flexibility

Funding a child's overseas education is one of the critical financial commitments a family makes. However, dipping entirely into personal reserves can leave households vulnerable.

Families need to safeguard their retirement funds, manage healthcare costs, and maintain liquidity for unexpected emergencies.

This is exactly why smart families are shifting the conversation from how to pay for a degree to how to protect their wealth while doing so.

Choosing an education loan isn't about lack of funds; it is a strategic decision to keep family savings safely compounding in India while leveraging external financing to fund global aspirations.

5. Education-focused lenders are taking a closer look at student potential

Specialised, education-focused lenders are changing the game by looking at a student's potential, not just a family's financial background.

By evaluating academic performance, entrance scores, university reputation, and future job market trends, these lenders align funding directly with a student's career goals. This ensures that financial constraints never stand in the way of a deserving student.

For families, this shift offers reassurance. When a lender backs a student based on their future earning potential, it validates the decision to study abroad. It transforms an education loan into a shared, strategic investment that enables them to achieve their academic and professional goals.

The study-abroad landscape is evolving rapidly, and so are the conversations around funding it. As costs rise and opportunities expand, families are increasingly looking beyond the immediate expense and focusing on the long-term value that education can create.

When planned responsibly and aligned with future career prospects, education financing becomes a strategic investment in a student's global readiness and long-term potential.

Yogesh Rawat is Chief Business Officer, Student Lending International, Avanse Financial Services.