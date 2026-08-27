5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts

Raksha Bandhan has inspired some unforgettable Indian advertising campaigns.

Over the years, brands have found different ways to capture the love, mischief and lifelong bond between brothers and sisters.

Here are five Rakhi ads that stayed with us long after the festival was over...

1. Cadbury Celebrations: Rishtey Pakne Do.

Rishtey Pakne Do, Aankhon Se Chakne Do, Cadbury Celebrations' memorable Raksha Bandhan campaign from 2002 brought a poetic touch to the ancient bond between brothers and sisters.

With lyrics by Gulzar, the campaign beautifully paired the traditional ritual of tying a rakhi with the sweetness of a box of Celebrations.

View the ad here: Rishtey Pakne Do

2. Idea Cellular: Raksha Bandhan TVC

A young woman notices that a policeman working on Raksha Bandhan has no rakhi on his wrist. She ties one on him. He responds by giving her his mobile number and asking her to call if she ever needs help.

View the ad here: Idea Cellular Raksha Bandhan

3. Chevrolet: Sang Rishte Chale

The ad wove the emotions of Rakhi into Chevrolet's message of moving ahead in life without leaving loved ones behind.

Jab Chale Chevrolet, Sang Rishte Chale, the campaign turned a car commercial into a celebration of relationships.

View the ad here: Sang Rishte Chale

4. Mankind Pharma: RealHeroes Campaign

The film saluted doctors, nurses and hospital staff, who continued to care for patients during COVID-19, while families celebrated the festival at home.

View the ad here: #RealHeroes Campaign

5. Amazon: Deliver The Love

The ad features a grandmother preparing to celebrate Rakhi while her grandson points out that everything she needs from laddoos and festive essentials to gifts is available on Amazon.

View the ad here: Deliver The Love