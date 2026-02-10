5 Nearby Warm International Destinations

While it's still winter temperatures in many parts of the world, these destinations quietly enjoy 10 to 12 hours of lovely, toasty sunshine a day, soul-warm temperatures and an inviting holiday pace, as per a January 2026 study by JB.com, a Toronto advertising agency.

From ultra-modern desert cities to tropical coastlines, each location offers a distinct winter escape -- with noticeable differences in costs, dining density and things to do.

1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The buzzing UAE megapolis receives around 10.2 hours of sunlight daily during winter, with average temperatures touching 29.6°C.

Hotel prices typically hover near $97 per night, reflecting the city's premium lifestyle. The dining scene is strong, with about 24 restaurants per 10 sq km, while entertainment options, from malls to adventure experiences, stand at roughly 13 venues per 10 sq km.

2. Phuket, Thailand

In the height of winter Phuket enjoys approximately 11.6 hours of sunshine each day, paired with temperatures of around 26.8°C.

With hotel rates averaging just $45 per night, it offers excellent value. Food lovers are spoilt for choice, thanks to nearly 73 restaurants per 10 sq km! And leisure activities remain abundant at around 19 entertainment spots per 10 sq km.

3. Da Nang, Vietnam

The Vietnamese seaside location records close to 11.2 daylight hours in winter, with a cooler average temperature of 21.8°C.

Accommodation is extremely budget-friendly, at roughly $18 per night! Dining options are limited in comparison, with about 14 restaurants per 10 sq km, while entertainment facilities are modest at around 9 venues per 10 sq km.

4. Maldives

The sun-dapples islands of Maldives sees about 11.9 hours of daylight daily during winter, alongside average temperatures of 26.9°C.

Hotel prices rise sharply to around $130 per night, reflecting its exclusive, resort-led tourism. Restaurant density stands at approximately 30 per 10 sq km, while entertainment is intentionally and thankfully minimal, with just 2 activity venues per 10 sq km.

5. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Dubai's paraellel city receives roughly 10.6 hours of sunshine per day, with winter temperatures averaging 20.5°C.

Hotels cost around $87 per night, making it slightly more affordable than Dubai. The city offers about 26 restaurants per 10 sq km, alongside nearly 11 entertainment venues per 10 sq km, striking a balance between culture and leisure.