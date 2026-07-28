5 Early Signs Of Hepatitis: Don't Ignore

Hepatitis is a condition that causes the liver to become inflamed.

This infection can pass from one person to another but only through close personal contact with an infected individual, says US medical centre Cleveland Clinic.

There are five main types of hepatitis viruses -- A, B, C, D and E. In some cases, hepatitis D can occur alongside hepatitis B, a combination known as a co-infection, as per Mayo Clinic, one of America's top medical institutions.

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1. General Malaise Or Feeling Unwell

A constant sense of being unwell, unusual tiredness and tenderness in the upper right side of the abdomen can be early warning signs of hepatitis, states Johns Hopkins Medicine. Although these symptoms may seem mild, they should not be ignored if they persist.

2. Joint Pain

Loss of appetite, aching joints and unusually dark urine are among the common signs of hepatitis, informs Mayo Clinic.

3. Abdominal Pain And Jaundice

Persistent pain in the abdomen, a mild fever and yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice) can be early symptoms of hepatitis, explains WebMD. These warning signs should not be overlooked -- they could indicate that the liver is affected.

4. Unexplained Changes

Persistent itching, unexpected weight loss and a reduced sex drive can sometimes be linked to hepatitis too, says the Harvard Medical School. These symptoms can develop gradually, but be alert, particularly if they occur alongside other signs of liver problems.

5. Pale Stools

Clay-coloured or unusually pale stools can be an early sign that the liver is not working properly, says the US's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If this change persists, especially with other symptoms of hepatitis, it is important to seek medical advice.

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