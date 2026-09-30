3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List

Fried food is one of the few things that unite food lovers.

It is so difficult pass up a plate of crispy fried stuff -- we love 'em.

Across continents, humble ingredients are magically transformed, via hot oil into the yummiest snacks/dishes that are deeply rooted in local food culture.

The online guide to food, TasteAtlas has compiled its 50 top-rated deep-fried specialities from around the globe, with three Indian favourites earning a place on the list.

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1. Chikin: Korean-Style Fried Chicken

The much-loved Korean double-fried speciality featuring succulent chicken coated in a crisp batter and fried until golden is the worldwide winner.

Crackly coating pairs with intense sauces, like gochujang, giving the dish its crunch and rich, punchy taste.

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2. Batagor: Indonesia Fish Dumpling

A celebrated speciality associated with Bandung, Indonesia, Batagor is golden parcels of seasoned fish alongside tofu filled with a savoury mixture.

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3. Jalea: Peruvian Seafood

A traditional Peruvian seafood speciality featuring an assortment of fish, squid and other ocean-fresh ingredients, coated and fried until crisp.

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4. Maakouda: Morocco Potato Fritters

These beautifully-fried potato fritters are popular across Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. They are made with mashed potatoes, green corianader, parsley, garlic, egg and seasoning.

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5. Katsu Kare: Japan's Meat Cutlet

A Japanese comfort food, it is well-fried breaded pork or chicken cutlet, paired with steamed rice and generously coated in a rich, thick curry gravy.

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10. Malai Kofta: India's Paneer Dumplings

While we may not consider this strictly as a fried food item, its kofta is deep-fried. At No 10 on this list it consistes of soft, spiced potato and paneer fried dumplings served in a smooth, creamy tomato-based gravy.

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32. Chicken 65: India's Fried Chicken

At No 32 is the fiery South Indian appetiser that's all about bite-sized chicken pieces seasoned with spices, coated and fried until crackling. The dish is believed to have been introduced at Hotel Buhari in Chennai in 1965.

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40. Papri Chaat: India's Street Food

A popular Indian street snack, Papri Chaat is made with flour puris or wafers, potatoes and chickpeas and topped with tangy yoghurt, chutneys. It makes the No 40 spot on the World Atlas ranking.